Maharashtra: Elections to local bodies should not be held without OBC quota, say ruling and opposition leaders

Minutes after the Supreme Court rejected the interim report by the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) recommending the restoration of 27% reservation to OBC community in local bodies, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and Opposition BJP leaders said the upcoming elections to 15 municipal corporations and 24 zilla parishads should not be held in the absence of OBC reservation.

NCP Minister and Samata Parishad founder Chhagan Bhujbal, who had filed the review petition against the apex court’s order scrapping the OBC quota, said, "It will take some time to compile the empirical data of OBC in the state. The apex court has observed that the interim report report did not contain proper statistics on political representation. The court had said why that data was no provided by the State Election Commission.’’

Bhujbal said he had held talk with the MSBCC which has assured that it can prepare a fresh report provided the State Election Commission submits data on political representation. ‘’Elections should not be held without OBC quota,’’ he noted.

Bhujbal said the apex court has clearly said that the elections to the municipal corporations will take place in such cases where their term had expired long back. He reiterated that the time will be required for the compilation of empirical data of OBC.

On the other hand, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP will strongly oppose holding of local body elections without OBC quota. ‘’We will do whatever it takes to fight for it. BJP will stand firmly behind the OBC community,’’ he added.

Fadnavis said the apex court’s ruling has once again hit the OBC community adding that the interim report prepared by the MSBCC lacks research and it was not properly studied by the state government before submitting it to the Supreme Court.

‘’The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was not serious on a sensitive issue like reservation from the very beginning and not even today. The government had adopted strategies to waste valuable time. The state government should be serious now,’’ said Fadnavis.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:16 PM IST