Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Mahayuti's Pratap Sarnaik Registers 4th Straight Win, Triumphs Over Shiv Sena-UBT Rival By Over 1.08 Lakh Votes In Ovala-Majiwada

Mahayuti's Pratap Sarnaik celebrating his 4th straight win | Azim Tamboli

Mira Bhayandar: Mahayuti candidate Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena-Shinde Camp) wrestled the Ovala-Majiwada (146) assembly constituency for the fourth consecutive term by defeating the Maha-Vikas Aghadi (MVA) contestant Naresh Manera (UBT Sena) by a margin of more than 1.08 lakh votes.

Sarnaik bagged 1,84,178 votes and Manera remained a distant second by securing 76,020 votes. MNS candidate Sandeep Pachange garnered 13,552 votes.

Statement Of Mahayuti Candidate Pratap Sarnaik

“The victory with such a thumping majority stands testimony to the fact that citizens have benefited from the spate of developmental projects which I have undertaken and completed in the past three consecutive terms. More citizen-friendly projects are in the pipeline and I will remain committed to implementing them at war foot while enhancing amenities in the region,” said Sarnaik while thanking the electorate, party workers, and especially Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who according to him has been a source of inspiration and support in all his endeavors aimed at the welfare of people.

Meanwhile, the remaining 12 out of the 14 candidates in the fray lost their security deposits, the performance of seven candidates remained extremely pathetic as they failed to garner even 500 votes. On the other hand, the 'None of the Above (NOTA)' option clinched the fourth spot with 3,361 votes.