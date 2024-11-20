 Maharashtra Elections: Gadchiroli Records Highest 63% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Mumbai City At 39%; Know Districtwise Voting Percentages Here
The voting for Maharashtra assembly elections commenced at 7 am on Wednesday and as of 3 pm, the state has recorded 45.53% voter turnout, across 36 districts of Maharashtra. Gadchiroli has recorded the highest voter turnout with 62.99%, followed by Gondia with 53.88%. Mumbai City and Suburbs have recorded 39.34 and 40.89% respectively. Thane recorded the lowest at 38.94%

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Actress Ameesha Patel casts her vote in Mumbai | EC

Mumbai: Only three hours are left for the polling for the Maharashtra assembly elections to conclude. The voters across the state started stepping out at 7 am to exercise their right to vote. As of 3 pm, the state has recorded 45.53 per cent voter turnout.

Among the total 36 districts of Maharashtra, as of 3 pm, Gadchiroli recorded the highest voting percentage with 62.99, followed by Gondia at 53.99 per cent. While, Mumbai City and Suburbs have recorded 39.34 and 40.89 per cent respectively. Thane has recorded the lowest with 38.94 per cent till 3pm.

The Election Commission at regular intervals releases districtwise voter turnout data. As of 3 pm, the voter turnout across 36 districts in Maharashtra was:

Ahmednagar - 47.85 percent, Akola - 44.45 percent, Amravati -45.13 percent, Aurangabad- 47.05 percent, Beed - 46.15 percent, Bhandara- 51.32 percent, Buldhana-47.48 percent, Chandrapur- 49.87 percent, Dhule - 47.62 percent, Gadchiroli-62.99 percent, Gondia -53.88 percent, Hingoli - 49.64 percent, Jalgaon - 40.62 percent, Jalna- 50.14 percent, Kolhapur- 54.06 percent, Latur _ 48.34 percent, Mumbai City- 39.34 percent, Mumbai suburbs-40.89 percent, Nagpur - 44.45 percent, Nanded - 42.87 percent, Nandurbar- 51.16 percent, Nashik -46.86 percent, Osmanabad- 45.81 percent, Palghar- 46.82 percent, Parbhani- 48.84 percent, Pune - 41.70 percent, Raigad - 48.13 percent, Ratnagiri- 50.04 percent, Sangli - 48.39 percent, Satara - 49.82 percent, Sindhudurg - 51.05 percent, Solapur -43.49 percent, Thane - 38.94 percent, Wardha - 49.68 percent, Washim -43.67 percent and Yavatmal - 48.81 percent.

The voting across 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will continue till 6pm. There total more than 9.70 crore registered voters in the state. The Election Commission for this on-going elections has taken several initiatives to increase the voter turnout and expects better voting percentage than 2019 assembly polls.

