 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Congress Spar Over Seats In Vidarbha, No Agreement Yet
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Congress Spar Over Seats In Vidarbha, No Agreement Yet

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) And Congress Spar Over Seats In Vidarbha, No Agreement Yet

Maharashtra elections: The Maha Vikas Aghadi is yet to announce its candidate list. The BJP has already done so for 99 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are still negotiating over seats in Vidarbha.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | FPJ Web Team

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024 are less than a month away. Political activity in the state is in top gear. While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced its first candidate list with names of 99 candidates, the Maha Vikas Aghadi is still in a huddle and sorting out issues over seat sharing. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) have not yet announced their candidate lists yet. It is expected that the lists would be announced in couple days, the constituent parties in the alliance are still sparring over some seats.

As of October 21, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are not on the same page over 12 seats in the Vidarbha region. Media reports say that both parties are still negotiating and the issue has even reached Delhi.

Shiv Sena, from the time it was undivided, has been seen as a party which does well in urban areas in the state. The NCP strongholds are mostly in the western Maharashtra region. While Congress has traditionally been strong in north Maharashtra, some areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

The Congress is not in the mood to concede after Shiv Sena (UBT) claim on 12 seats in Vidarbha.

FPJ Shorts
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
HORRIFYING: Kidnapped, Enslaved Woman Rescued From ISIS Recounts Being Forced To Eat Babies
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of Strong MVA Candidate
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court
School Insisting Students To Wear Uniform Is Not 'Cruelty Against Child', Saya Kerela High Court

“How can we let go of seats like Warora, Dhamangaon Railway, Ramtek or Nagpur South? While we have a history of winning these seats, they do not have candidates here. The demands are unreasonable,” said an unnamed Congress leader as quoted by Indian Express.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MP Narayan Rane Seeks Seat For Son Nilesh In Kudal-Malvan...
article-image

Shiv Sena (UBT) held a meeting of its top leaders at Matoshree in Mumbai on Sunday (October 20) and it is known that the party is not in a mood to relent over these seats.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has been mediating between the two parties.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of...

Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods

Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods

'Maharashtra Assembly Polls Seat-Sharing To Be Finalized By Evening Of October 22,' Says Congress...

'Maharashtra Assembly Polls Seat-Sharing To Be Finalized By Evening Of October 22,' Says Congress...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Former ACP Sanjay Jagtap Likely To Join Sena UBT, Contest From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Former ACP Sanjay Jagtap Likely To Join Sena UBT, Contest From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Met Dy CM Fadnavis During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Met Dy CM Fadnavis During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit?