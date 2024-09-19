 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Series Of Meetings On Seat-Sharing Begins
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Series Of Meetings On Seat-Sharing Begins

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Series Of Meetings On Seat-Sharing Begins

MVA is holding a series of meetings to discuss the seat-sharing formula. Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to contest 17 seats, Congress 14 seats, and NCP (SP) 5 seats in Mumbai. The parties will determine seat sharing across Maharashtra in the next 15 days.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
MVA leaders hold meetings on seat-sharing | File Image

Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections all political parties are gearing up. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has hinted that elections will likely be held in the second week of November while ruling party leaders have been stating that the model code of conduct will be implemented in the next 10-15 days. Consequently, both the Maha Yuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have begun a series of meetings regarding seat sharing.

MVA held a meeting on Wednesday at Bandra's Sofitel Hotel. Congress state president Nana patole, NCP (SP) state president Jayant patil, Shivsena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut and MP Anil Desai were present for the meeting.

The leaders from all three parties presented lists indicating the strength of candidates in various constituencies. Based on these lists, discussions on seat sharing will take place. Currently, all discussions are at a preliminary level and it has been stated that clarity will emerge in the upcoming meetings.

The MVA will hold a series of meetings for two more days to discuss seat sharing. Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to contest 17 seats, Congress 14 seats, and NCP (SP) 5 seats in Mumbai. The parties will determine seat sharing across Maharashtra in next 15 days. 

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Calls Meeting 

In preparation for the assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had called a meeting of all NCP legislators and leaders at Devgiri bungalow on Wednesday. Ajit Pawar provided inputs on issues related to disputes with allies in the Maha Yuti, election strategies, and the distribution of posts in various boards and corporations.

As per sources, following Amit Shah's instructions for BJP leaders to align with the NCP, Ajit Pawar has advised NCP legislators to coordinate with alliance partners.

There is dissatisfaction within the NCP regarding the appointments in various boards and corporations, and Pawar guided on it. There were requests for lists of pending work through the planning department, but funds have not been provided to legislators since July.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has reportedly placed a hold on these funds and MLA’s raised their dissatisfaction on this matter sources said. 

