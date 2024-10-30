Maharashtra Elections 2024: Over 220 Police Officers Transferred In Major Reshuffle Across Mumbai And Surrounding Districts

In addition to relocating officers from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Commissionerates, 112 new officers from other districts have been assigned to Mumbai, where they will soon take charge. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra elections scheduled for November 20, a significant reshuffle of police officers has occurred in Mumbai and nearby districts. A total of 221 police officers, including senior police inspectors and inspectors, have been transferred from the jurisdictions of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Commissionerates to other districts. Of these, 161 officers are from the Mumbai Police. These transfers, conducted about 20 days before the elections, were carried out following an order from the Election Commission, which took a firm stance and instructed the Maharashtra DGP to expedite the transfers.

The transferred officers had completed their mandatory three-year tenure, and under protocol, an outside posting was required. In addition to relocating officers from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar Commissionerates, 112 new officers from other districts have been assigned to Mumbai, where they will soon take charge. These incoming officers include senior police inspectors and inspectors. Sources indicate that another list of transfers may be released in the next couple of days, potentially including the names of some IPS officers.

The Election Commission was reportedly displeased with the delay in these transfers. During a meeting last week with the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and DGP, the Commission insisted on the prompt implementation of the transfers.