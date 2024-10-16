 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Our Hindutva Is Not Double Standard', Aaditya Thackeray Attacks BJP
The elections for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 in a single phase and results will be declared on November 23

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai: As the dates of the Maharashtra assembly elections come close, the political atmosphere in the state is heated with politicians engaging in verbal attacks. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray once again attacked the BJP saying the it engages in double standard Hindutva. "We are against 'Fake Hindutva' and we do not tell people what to eat and what to dress," Thackeray said.

In an interview with IndiaToday, Aaditya Thackeray, the MLA from Worli, Mumbai said, "I want to ask why India played a bilateral cricket series with Bangladesh when Hindus are being attacked there. We are against this double standards. We protect our religion when we have to."

"The current CM is a contractor minister, and Maharashtra knows it. My father (Uddhav Thackeray) was backstabbed when he was at his lowest after his two surgeries. But here is about where Maharashtra moves forward. The state known for its law & order, and open society is now forced into BJP ideology. God forbid, even if I lose, I will continue fighting for Mumbai and Maharashtra and its sale to two contractor friends CM Eknath Shinde," Aaditya Thackeray further said in the interview.

On Tuesday, after the election commission announced the schedule for Maharashtra assembly elections, Aaditya Thackeray had said that, "We have been seeing the loot of Maharashtra for the last 2 years, we (MVA) now hope to get justice in the court of the people," he said.

Thackeray attacked the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra and urged the people to do justice by the electorate. He took to his official social media account and said that the moment for which the people of Maharashtra were waiting for has arrived.

The elections for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 in a single phase and results will be declared on November 23.

