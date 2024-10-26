Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP Ropes In 150 LED Vans For Poll Campaign, Ajit Pawar Flags Off In Mumbai

Ajit Pawar flags off LED election campaign vans in Mumbai | X @AjitPawar

Mumbai: As the polling for the Maharashtra assembly election nears, the election campaigns of all political parties have intensified. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has roped in LED vans for the party's poll campaign. The Dy CM himself flagged off the LED vans from NCP's Mumbai office on Saturday.

Around 150 LED vans are roped in to intensify the NCP's poll campaign across the state. The vans will travel across the state to reach out to people with developmental works done by the NCP. The poll campaign for the constituencies from where the NCP has fielded its candidates in Maharashtra has begun today (October 26), said the party's state president, Sunil Tatkare.

Tatkare added that the public welfare schemes of the Mahayuti government will be communicated to the people through these LED vans. The schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana which provides Rs 1,500 financial assistance to women have already reached to more than 2.5 crore women in the state, Baliraja Vij Savlat scheme through which the government is providing electricity waivers to over 44 lakh farmers and many other welfare schemes will reach to people through the vans, the statement issued by the NCP said.

Ajit Pawar in his X post said, "The NCP has undertaken a campaign to convey the information about the development-oriented public welfare work done for various sections of the society and the future vision of the NCP to the grassroots of Maharashtra through LED vans."

Read Also Baramati Constituency Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar To Contest Against Nephew Yugendra Pawar

During the launching of the election vans, Tatkare also spoke about the announcements of candidates. The Mahayuti has finalised on 270 to 277 candidates. The remaining candidates will be finalised by Saturday afternoon or evening, he said.

Meanwhile, the NCP on Tuesday has announced the list of 27 key campaigners for Maharashtra. The list includes prominent leaders such as Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif. Other notable campaigners include Narhari Zirwal, Vice President of the Legislative Assembly; Aditi Tatkare, Minister of Women and Child Development; and MPs Nitin Patil and Sayaji Shinde.