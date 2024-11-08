 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Naya Nagar Police Seize ₹1.49 Crore Cash In Mira Road; MCC Surveillance Tightened Ahead Of Polls
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Naya Nagar Police Seize ₹1.49 Crore Cash In Mira Road; MCC Surveillance Tightened Ahead Of Polls

In the first case, a police team which was inspecting vehicles on the Back Road, intercepted a van belonging to a logistics firm and found 20 iron trunks out of which three containing cash amounting more than Rs 1.09 crore belonged to a leading private sector bank.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Naya Nagar Police seize ₹1.49 crore cash in Mira Road amid tightened MCC surveillance for upcoming Maharashtra elections | Representative Pic/ File Image

Mira Bhayandar: The Naya Nagar police seized cash amounting more than Rs.1.49 crore in two separate instances in Mira Road on Thursday. In the first case, a police team which was inspecting vehicles on the Back Road, intercepted a van belonging to a logistics firm and found 20 iron trunks out of which three containing cash amounting more than Rs 1.09 crore belonged to a leading private sector bank.

The police alerted the flying surveillance team (FST) attached to the election commission (EC) who reached the spot and scanned the remaining cash amounting Rs 58 lakh on the election seizure management system (ESMS) mobile application, but failed to find any data. Moreover, the carriers were neither able to provide any explanation nor supporting legal documents to authenticate the cash transfer.

In the second case, the police intercepted a pick-up cash van in Mira Road and seized unaccounted cash amounting more than Rs 91 lakh. Meanwhile the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) also seized cash mounting Rs 3.50 crore and Rs 2.80 crore from vehicles in Nallasopara and Vasai respectively.

Suspecting it to be unaccounted for, the police seized the cash, for further investigations to ascertain the origin point of the vehicles and the designated delivery place. The ESMS mobile application is used to digitize data for intercepted/seized items including cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other suspected freebies directly from seizure during the model code of conduct (MCC).

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Mumbai Police Seizes ₹2.3 Crore Cash Amid Mode Code In Kalbadevi,...
article-image

The MBVV police along with EC personnel have intensified vigilance to keep a check on MCC violations related to the upcoming elections. The MCC is in force from 15, October for the elections scheduled to be held on 20, November.

