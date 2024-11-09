 Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Launches 'Jawab Do' Campaign Demanding Answers From Mahayuti About Their Contribution In Welfare Of Mira Bhayandar
Led by Congress candidate Muzaffar Hussain, the MVA apart from holding corner meetings and chowk sabhas to directly interact with citizens across the twin-city, has also launched the “Jawab Do” online campaign on various social media platforms.

Mira Bhayandar: After tasting success in the Lok Sabha elections by propagating the “Daro Mat” (Do Not Fear) slogan, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has launched another drive called “Jawab Do.”

About The Campaign

(Give Answer) against the Maha-Yuti (MY) rival and also the sitting legislator (independent) who are in fray to wrestle the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency. Led by Congress candidate Muzaffar Hussain, the MVA apart from holding corner meetings and chowk sabhas to directly interact with citizens across the twin-city, has also launched the “Jawab Do” online campaign on various social media platforms.

As a part of the campaign, the MVA has sought answers from both former BJP legislator (2014 to 2019) Narendra Mehta and sitting independent legislator- Geeta Jain (2019 to 2024) about their contribution to the welfare and development of the twin city during their respective tenures and at the same time exposing the misgovernance and corruption which has been prevailing in the region for the past ten years.

The MVA has taken up issues including- snail-paced Metro Rail work, water scarcity, inferior quality roads, stalled projects, and public spaces handed over to private developers by depriving citizens of amenities like playgrounds and markets. While a total of 17 candidates are in the fray, a fierce triangular contest between Hussain, Mehta, and Jain is on the cards in the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency. 

Jain had dealt a huge blow to BJP’s sitting legislator and official candidate- Narendra Mehta by defeating him by a margin of 15,526 votes while contesting as independent after being denied a BJP ticket in the 2019 assembly elections. Hussain had bagged 55,939 votes.

