Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Finally Announces Candidate From Mumbai's Colaba; Cong Fields Heera Devasi Against BJP's Rahul Narwekar

Congress' Heera Devasi fielded against BJP's Rahul Narwekar from Colaba

Mumbai: On Monday late night, the Congress released its fifth list of candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections consisting four names. With the latest announcement of candidates, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) finally confirmed its candidate for the high profile seat of Colaba in southern Mumbai.

The Congress party has fielded Heera Devasi against BJP's sitting MLA Rahul Narwekar. The Mahayuti had been taunting the MVA for unable to find a suitable candidate from Colaba highlighting that Narwekar would have a one-sided win.

Narwekar filed his nomination from the Colaba seat last week after holding a road show in presence of CM Eknath Shinde on October 25. "We do not see any competition. We (Mahayuti) will win the Colaba seat with a margin of 40,000 to 50,000 votes," both CM Shinde and BJP candidate Rahul Narwekar had said.

Devasi was the Congress candidate from the Malabar Hill constituency during Lok Sabha 2024 elections against BJP's sitting MP Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Lodha won the seat with a huge margin of more than 71,000 votes, with BJP's vote share of 75 per cent.

In the fifth list of Congress released on Monday night, included three more candidates: Sajid Khan from Akola West, Chetan Narote from Solapur City Central and Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati from Kolhapur North (replacing Rajesh Latkar).

Today (October 29) is the last day of filing nomination forms for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The polling for 288 assembly constituencies will take place on November 20 and results will be declared three days after that.