Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Former ACP Sanjay Jagtap Likely To Join Sena UBT, Contest From Wadala

Former Mumbai Police ACP Sanjay Jagtap (left). BJP MLA Kalidas Kolamkar (right) |

Mumbai: As the polling for the Maharashtra assembly elections come close, the parties have started announcing their candidates. After the former Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey's entry into politics, another Mumbai police officer has entered the electoral game. As per reports, former Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Sanjay Jagtap is set to join the Shiv Sena (UBT) and will contest from Mumbai's Wadala constituency.

From Wadala, the BJP has fielded the eight-time sitting MLA Kalidas Kolambar. If Sanjay Pandey is fielded as the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate, Kolamkar will see a tough fight as a high chunk of Mumbai police residences fall in this constituency.

Wadala constituency has 42 BDD chawl buildings, with 14-15 of them belonging to the Mumbai Police.

The political atmosphere in the state is heated and many new faces are showing interest to contest assembly polls. Recently, it was reported that IRS Sameer Wankhede is set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and could contest from Dharavi.

With the voting for the assembly polls around the corner, the BJP released its first list of 99 candidates on Sunday. The list included familiar faces, sitting MLAs and key BJP leaders.

From Mumbai's Wadala constituency, the seasoned politician Kalidas Kolamkar, a close aide of Narayan Rane has been renominated. Speaking with FPJ earlier Kolamkar had said that redevelopment of BDD chawls in Wadala has been his life-long aspiration. The BDD chawl redevelopment project has started taking shape.