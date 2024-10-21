 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Former ACP Sanjay Jagtap Likely To Join Sena UBT, Contest From Wadala
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Former ACP Sanjay Jagtap Likely To Join Sena UBT, Contest From Wadala

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Former ACP Sanjay Jagtap Likely To Join Sena UBT, Contest From Wadala

For the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, the BJP has fielded eight-term MLA Kalidas Kolamkar from Wadala. If former ACP Sanjay Jagtap is fielded against him by MVA, it will be a tough fight as Wadala has 14 to 15 BBD Chawls belonging to Mumbai police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
Former Mumbai Police ACP Sanjay Jagtap (left). BJP MLA Kalidas Kolamkar (right) |

Mumbai: As the polling for the Maharashtra assembly elections come close, the parties have started announcing their candidates. After the former Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey's entry into politics, another Mumbai police officer has entered the electoral game. As per reports, former Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Sanjay Jagtap is set to join the Shiv Sena (UBT) and will contest from Mumbai's Wadala constituency.

From Wadala, the BJP has fielded the eight-time sitting MLA Kalidas Kolambar. If Sanjay Pandey is fielded as the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate, Kolamkar will see a tough fight as a high chunk of Mumbai police residences fall in this constituency.

Read Also
FPJ MLA Audit-3: Kalidas Kolambkar's Decades Of Dominance In Wadala Under Scrutiny Amid Criticism Of...
article-image

Wadala constituency has 42 BDD chawl buildings, with 14-15 of them belonging to the Mumbai Police.

The political atmosphere in the state is heated and many new faces are showing interest to contest assembly polls. Recently, it was reported that IRS Sameer Wankhede is set to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and could contest from Dharavi.

FPJ Shorts
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them With A Letter Of Intent Worth ₹491 Crore
Garden Reach Shipbuilders Surged 7% After Ministry Of Defence Awards Them With A Letter Of Intent Worth ₹491 Crore
Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here
Online Applications For 23 Central Government Scholarships Closes On October 31; Apply Here
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common Greetings In Local Language To Facilitate Passengers
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad
'Felt It Was Important To Speak Up': Fakhar Zaman Responds To PCB's Show Cause Notice Over His Tweet On Babar Azam's Omission From Test Squad

With the voting for the assembly polls around the corner, the BJP released its first list of 99 candidates on Sunday. The list included familiar faces, sitting MLAs and key BJP leaders.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's First Candidate List Includes 12 Women, Sticks With...
article-image

From Mumbai's Wadala constituency, the seasoned politician Kalidas Kolamkar, a close aide of Narayan Rane has been renominated. Speaking with FPJ earlier Kolamkar had said that redevelopment of BDD chawls in Wadala has been his life-long aspiration. The BDD chawl redevelopment project has started taking shape.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Manda Mhatre Looks To Retain Belapur Seat In Absence Of...

Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods

Navi Mumbai: Train Services Delayed Due To Trespassing Incident Between Belapur & Seawoods

'Maharashtra Assembly Polls Seat-Sharing To Be Finalized By Evening Of October 22,' Says Congress...

'Maharashtra Assembly Polls Seat-Sharing To Be Finalized By Evening Of October 22,' Says Congress...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Former ACP Sanjay Jagtap Likely To Join Sena UBT, Contest From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai's Former ACP Sanjay Jagtap Likely To Join Sena UBT, Contest From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Met Dy CM Fadnavis During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Met Dy CM Fadnavis During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit?