Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC

Mumbai: The Nagpada police registered a case against MP from south Mumbai, Arvind Sawant from Shiv Sena (UBT) after his comment of 'imported maal' referring to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC. Former BJP leader Shaina joined the Shinde Sena this week and is fielded from Mumbaidevi constituency.
The police invoked sections 79 and 356(2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita after Shaina NC filed a complained against MP Arvind Sawant.
The campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections is underway across the state in full zest and political leaders are verbally attacking their opponents. However, after a new controversy has erupted after MP Sawant's remake against Shaina NC. The Mumbaidevi assembly constituency falls under the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. The MVA has fielded the sitting MLA Congress' Amin Patel from the seat and Sawant was campaigning for him.
In a video surfaced on the internet, Sawant can be heard referring to Shaina as 'maal,' while addressing the media. MLA Amin Patel is seen standing behind him. Sawant said, "Imported nahi chalta yahan, imported maal nahin chalta humare yahan, humare yahan original maal chalta hai, original maal hai humara," which translates to, "Imported is not accepted here, imported goods are not accepted here. Original goods are accepted here, our goods are original."
Shaina NC called the remark a 'sexist slur' and said it reveals Arvind Sawant's and his party's mentality. "Does he view every woman in Mumbadevi as ‘maal’? He shows no respect for women, using such terms to describe a capable woman in politics. Now, he will face the consequences for calling a woman ‘maal'," Shaina reacted.