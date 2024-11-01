Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC

Mumbai Police Register Case Against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant After 'Important Maal' Remark Against Shaina NC | File

Mumbai: The Nagpada police registered a case against MP from south Mumbai, Arvind Sawant from Shiv Sena (UBT) after his comment of 'imported maal' referring to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC. Former BJP leader Shaina joined the Shinde Sena this week and is fielded from Mumbaidevi constituency.

The police invoked sections 79 and 356(2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita after Shaina NC filed a complained against MP Arvind Sawant.

Shaina NC filed a complaint at Nagpada police station against UBT leader and MP Arvind Sawant, leading to a case registration over his controversial remarks. pic.twitter.com/iIUvArKBBy — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2024

The campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections is underway across the state in full zest and political leaders are verbally attacking their opponents. However, after a new controversy has erupted after MP Sawant's remake against Shaina NC. The Mumbaidevi assembly constituency falls under the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. The MVA has fielded the sitting MLA Congress' Amin Patel from the seat and Sawant was campaigning for him.

#WATCH | Mumbai | On Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant says, "Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she has gone to another party. Imported 'maal' does not work here, only original 'maal' works here..." (29.10) pic.twitter.com/O4DJ0YjQIQ — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2024

In a video surfaced on the internet, Sawant can be heard referring to Shaina as 'maal,' while addressing the media. MLA Amin Patel is seen standing behind him. Sawant said, "Imported nahi chalta yahan, imported maal nahin chalta humare yahan, humare yahan original maal chalta hai, original maal hai humara," which translates to, "Imported is not accepted here, imported goods are not accepted here. Original goods are accepted here, our goods are original."

Shaina NC called the remark a 'sexist slur' and said it reveals Arvind Sawant's and his party's mentality. "Does he view every woman in Mumbadevi as ‘maal’? He shows no respect for women, using such terms to describe a capable woman in politics. Now, he will face the consequences for calling a woman ‘maal'," Shaina reacted.