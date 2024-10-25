 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai BJP Unit Divided Over Fielding Candidate From Worli, Shaina NC Could Be Party's Pick Against Aaditya Thackeray
Sources in the Shaina NC camp said Shelar personally called on chief minister Eknath Shinde and asked him to field a strong candidate against Aaditya Thackeray, who is an acerbic critic of the Mahayuti government.

S Balakrishnan Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Pick Shaina NC against Aaditya Thackeray in the high profile Worli seat | Instagram/ File

Intense infighting in the city unit of the BJP is complicating the situation in the crucial Worli assembly constituency where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray is seeking re-election. 

The BJP's state unit treasurer and fashion diva Shaina N.C. has already started her campaign even though her candidature is yet to be officially announced by the party. Sources close to her said she has been asked by the central leadership to commence her campaign.

However, it is learnt that city BJP president Ashish Shelar is of the view that the party does not have a strong presence in Worli and it is better that the Shiv Sena (Shinde) fields its candidate. Sources in the Shaina NC camp said Shelar personally called on chief minister Eknath Shinde and asked him to field a strong candidate against Aaditya Thackeray, who is an acerbic critic of the Mahayuti government. 

Aditya has been consistently maintaining that the Shinde government is 'unconstitutional' and it was formed by the BJP by luring rebel Shiv Sena MLAs with hundreds of crores of rupees. In post on the social handle X, Deora, who is already an M.P.,  made it clear that he intends to contest from Worli. But till the time of going to the press, his candidature was not officially announced by the Shiv Sena (Shinde). 

article-image

He said: “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji believes that justice for Worli and Worlikar is long overdue. Together, we are paving the way forward and will share our vision soon. It’s Worli for now."

The ruling Mahayuti is keen on unseating Aaditya Thackeray and  multiple discussions on this issue have already been held between CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis (BJP). 

Additionally, the MNS has announced that Sandeep Deshpande will represent it in Worli. If Deora receives the Shiv Sena (Shinde) nomination, the race will likely involve Aaditya Thackeray, Milind Deora, and Sandeep Deshpande. In a triangular fight Aaditya will have a distinct advantage over his rivals. He is being backed by Sachin Aher, mill workers' leader and nephew of gangster Arun Gawli. Aher was earlier the MLA from Worli, but he vacated the seat for Aaditya. He also quit the NCP and joined the Shiv Sena (UBT). The tremendous goodwill enjoyed by Ahir had majorly helped Aaditya win the poll in 2019 in this seat. 

Aaditya  filed his nomination on Thursday after leading a massive procession through the streets of Worli. 

article-image

Sanjay Raut, M.P. of the Shiv Sena (UBT),  sarcastically commented at the Maha Yuti's search for a candidate to take on Aaditya. He suggested that the BJP  should consider inviting Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to contest from Worli or have Eknath Shinde himself; enter the fray there.

In support of Deora, Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar stated, “Milind Deora will certainly win. His reputation and contributions will resonate with the voters, making him the ideal candidate for Worli.”

