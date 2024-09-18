 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Minister Girish Mahajan Hints At Announcement Of Poll Dates, Says MCC To Come Into Effect In 15-20 Days
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Minister Girish Mahajan Hints At Announcement Of Poll Dates, Says MCC To Come Into Effect In 15-20 Days

The Election Commission of India did not announce the poll dates for Maharashtra assembly elections, which citizens were expecting to be held along with Haryana. However, cabinet minister BJP's Girish Mahajan in his speech on Tuesday said that the model code of conduct will come into effect in the next 15 to 20 days, hinting that election dates will be announced soon.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Minister Girish Mahajan | File Image

Mumbai: The people of Maharashtra are eargerly waiting for the announcement of state assembly election dates. All political parties are holding back to back meetings for seat-sharing and candidates finalisation for the 288 assembly constituency in the state.

Amid the heated political atmosphere, Minister Girish Mahajan in his speech in Maharashtra's Nanded on Tuesday mentioned that the code of conduct will come into effect in next 15-20 days. The citizens take this as a hint that polling dates for Maharashtra state elections will be announced soon.

The code of conduct comes into affect once polling schedule is announced by the election commission.The polling for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra is expected to be held in November after the Diwali festival. The term of the current government ends in the last week of November.

Polling Between November 10 to 15?

CM Eknath Shinde had said that the Maharashtra state assembly elections are likely to be held in the second week of November. Since, then there are talks that polling will be held between November 10 to 15. However, the dates will be confirmed only after the election commission's formal announcement.

With less than two months for the elections, all political parties in the state are holding rounds of meetings for finalising the candidates. The MVA consisting of Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Mahayuti consisting of BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena are conducting meetings for seat-sharing. The talks are in final states the alliance parties say.

As per reports, ahead of the polling schedule announcement, both Mahayuti and MVA will hold meetings on seat-sharing for next three days.

Meanwhile, ahead of code of conduct implementation, the Mahayuti government has been announcing, inauguration several projects and schemes in the state, including the much talked about Ladki Bahin Yojana, Mumbai Coastal Road, Samruddhi Expressway, Mumbai Metro 3 and many more.

