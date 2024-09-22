 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mega Polls To Be Held Post Diwali, Model Code Of Conduct From 2nd Week Of October, Says Report
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
People wait to cast their votes in Mumbai | File/PTI

Maharashtra is set to hold assembly elections in November, following Diwali, with the model code of conduct expected to come into effect in the second week of October.

A delegation from the Election Commission, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, will visit Mumbai on September 27-28 to engage with political parties, the state chief electoral officer, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, and other officials. A press conference is scheduled for September 28, according to a Hindustan Times report.

CM Shinde On Election Timeline

Earlier on September 15, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde indicated that the state assembly elections are likely to occur in the second week of November, with seat-sharing agreements among the ruling coalition expected to be finalised within the next 8 to 10 days. Shinde expressed a preference for a two-phase election for the 288-member assembly during an informal conversation with reporters at his official residence, 'Varsha,' in Mumbai.

The ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes Shinde's Shiv Sena, the BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is emphasizing development and welfare initiatives, claiming to receive positive feedback from the public. Shinde stated, "Elections are likely in the second week of November. A two-phase election would be preferable. Merit and good strike rates will guide the seat-sharing among the Mahayuti allies."

He expressed confidence in the government’s support, particularly among women, asserting that his administration represents the interests of the common citizen. "We have struck a balance between development and welfare schemes," he added, highlighting the coalition's focus on effective governance.

The appointment letters have been given to 1.5 lakh youth for jobs under the skilled training programme for which they will get a stipend from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. The target is to cover 10 lakh youth, the CM said.

As the election date approaches, the political landscape in Maharashtra is becoming increasingly dynamic, with preparations ramping up for a competitive electoral battle.

