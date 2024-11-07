Maharashtra Elections 2024: MBVV Police Launch 'Operation All Out', Arrest 7 Wanted Criminals Ahead Of Polls

MBVV Police arrest 7 wanted criminals in 'Operation All Out' ahead of Maharashtra Elections 2024 | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: In a bid to track suspected trouble mongers and nab fugitives amid the model code of conduct in force since 15, October for the assembly elections scheduled on 20, November, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have launched a massive security exercise named “Operation All Out” in the areas falling under the Zone I which covers- Mira Road, Bhayandar, Kashimira and Uttan.

As part of the operation, a total of 195 police personnel including- 140 constables, 52 inspectors and three ACP’s headed by DCP (zone I)- Prakash Gaikwad have been divided into multiple teams which embarked on a massive combing operation on Wednesday.

Check-posts were installed at strategic locations to keep an eye on suspicious entrants and illegal activities like- ferrying cash, liquor and any other unauthorised or objectionable consignment.

While seven wanted criminals were apprehended, six people were booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS),1985 for substance abuse during the operation.

Preventive action under the provisions of the Bhartiya Naagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was taken against six people and ten cases under the Prohibition Act related to bootlegging were registered. This apart from two non-cognizable cases registered under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

The teams also checked the movements of history-sheeters and inspected 51 hotels and lodges in the twin-city. 44 cases were registered against erring motorists under the Motor Vehicles Act. “The drive will continue till the entire illegalities are weeded out from the region to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election process.” said a police officer.