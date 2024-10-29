Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Let's Keep My Grandmother Away From Politics', Says Yugendra After Uncle Ajit Pawar's Emotional Speech

(L to R) Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Baramati candidate for NCP (SP) Yugendra Yadav | FPJ

The politics with emotions is at the peak in Maharashtra's Baramati with the citizens witnessing yet another Pawar versus Pawar fight for the assembly elections. Baramati candidate Yungendra Pawar on Tuesday made an appeal to keep family relations safe and not drag his grandmother in the political game. He said this after Ajit Pawar's statement that NCP (SP) fielded a family member opposite him against his mother's advice.

For the unversed, Dy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is contesting from his hometown and traditional seat, Baramati, where his uncle and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has fielded his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar. Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar's elder brother, Shrinivas. After Ajit Pawar split from Sharad Pawar, his brother Shrinivas chose to stay strong with Sharad Pawar and supported his daughter Supriya Sule during 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | On Deputy CM Ajit Pawar - the NCP candidate against him, being confident of his victory, NCP-SCP candidate from Baramati, Yugendra Pawar says, "...That is his (Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP candidate against him) view, it could be his personal… pic.twitter.com/zBY3GdnAf6 — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

On Monday, during an election rally, Ajit Pawar made an emotional speech highlighting that he had accepted his mistake of fielding his wife Sunetra against cousin Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha polls. After this, Ajit Pawar's mother, Ashatai Pawar advice the NCP (SP) to not field any candidate against him, he said. "But uncle (Sharad Pawar) made same mistake by asking Yugendra to contest against me," Ajit Pawar said.

Speaking with ANI on Tuesday, Yugendra Pawar reacted to uncle Ajit Pawar's statements. "His mother is my grandmother, I have a different emotion with her. I think it is wrong to involve her in our politics. Whatever feeling I have about her, should be mixed with politics."

#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra | Shrinivas Pawar says, "All our family members start from here, it is a family tradition. ...Why did he (Ajit Pawar) field his wife from the constituency when everyone was telling him not to do so? His (Ajit Pawar) party and ideology have changed… pic.twitter.com/wNBDeVIhVy — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

He also expressed confidence of winning the Baramati seat. "Each time uncle (Ajit Pawar) has won from Baramati because of Pawar Saheb's support. This time Pawar Saheb is backing me and people of Baramati has always supported their leader Sharad Pawar," Yugendra said.