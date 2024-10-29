 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Let's Keep My Grandmother Away From Politics', Says Yugendra After Uncle Ajit Pawar's Emotional Speech
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: 'Let's Keep My Grandmother Away From Politics', Says Yugendra After Uncle Ajit Pawar's Emotional Speech

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Let's Keep My Grandmother Away From Politics', Says Yugendra After Uncle Ajit Pawar's Emotional Speech

NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Monday made an emotional speech saying Sharad Pawar made the same mistake by fielding a family member against him, despite his mother's advice to not do so. Reacting to it, Yugendra Pawar today made an appeal saying Ajit Pawar's mother is his grandmother and family relations should not be spoiled

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
(L to R) Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Baramati candidate for NCP (SP) Yugendra Yadav | FPJ

The politics with emotions is at the peak in Maharashtra's Baramati with the citizens witnessing yet another Pawar versus Pawar fight for the assembly elections. Baramati candidate Yungendra Pawar on Tuesday made an appeal to keep family relations safe and not drag his grandmother in the political game. He said this after Ajit Pawar's statement that NCP (SP) fielded a family member opposite him against his mother's advice.

For the unversed, Dy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is contesting from his hometown and traditional seat, Baramati, where his uncle and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has fielded his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar. Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar's elder brother, Shrinivas. After Ajit Pawar split from Sharad Pawar, his brother Shrinivas chose to stay strong with Sharad Pawar and supported his daughter Supriya Sule during 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar's Emotional Outburst In Baramati, Accuses Sharad...
article-image

On Monday, during an election rally, Ajit Pawar made an emotional speech highlighting that he had accepted his mistake of fielding his wife Sunetra against cousin Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha polls. After this, Ajit Pawar's mother, Ashatai Pawar advice the NCP (SP) to not field any candidate against him, he said. "But uncle (Sharad Pawar) made same mistake by asking Yugendra to contest against me," Ajit Pawar said.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Downplays High-Stakes Fight In Baramati, Says, ‘It's Not...
article-image

Speaking with ANI on Tuesday, Yugendra Pawar reacted to uncle Ajit Pawar's statements. "His mother is my grandmother, I have a different emotion with her. I think it is wrong to involve her in our politics. Whatever feeling I have about her, should be mixed with politics."

FPJ Shorts
APSC Realeses CCE Interview Schedule At apsc.nic.in, Check Details
APSC Realeses CCE Interview Schedule At apsc.nic.in, Check Details
Gold Price Surges By ₹300 To ₹81,400 Amid Dhanteras Demand; Silver Jumps to ₹99,700
Gold Price Surges By ₹300 To ₹81,400 Amid Dhanteras Demand; Silver Jumps to ₹99,700
Salim Khan Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.57 Crore Amid Threats To Salman Khan By Lawrence Bishnoi (VIDEO)
Salim Khan Buys Swanky New Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.57 Crore Amid Threats To Salman Khan By Lawrence Bishnoi (VIDEO)
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Let's Keep My Grandmother Away From Politics', Says Yugendra After Uncle Ajit Pawar's Emotional Speech
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Let's Keep My Grandmother Away From Politics', Says Yugendra After Uncle Ajit Pawar's Emotional Speech

He also expressed confidence of winning the Baramati seat. "Each time uncle (Ajit Pawar) has won from Baramati because of Pawar Saheb's support. This time Pawar Saheb is backing me and people of Baramati has always supported their leader Sharad Pawar," Yugendra said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Let's Keep My Grandmother Away From Politics', Says Yugendra After...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Let's Keep My Grandmother Away From Politics', Says Yugendra After...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'This Is Not A Musical Chair', Upset Over BJP Leadership Atul Shah To...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'This Is Not A Musical Chair', Upset Over BJP Leadership Atul Shah To...

Mira Bhayandar: 5 BJP Office Bearers, Including Former Municipal Corporator, Booked For Defying...

Mira Bhayandar: 5 BJP Office Bearers, Including Former Municipal Corporator, Booked For Defying...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Downplays High-Stakes Fight In Baramati, Says, ‘It's Not...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Downplays High-Stakes Fight In Baramati, Says, ‘It's Not...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi...