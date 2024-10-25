Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'If I See BJP Flag Outside Your House, You Will Be Thrashed', Congress Leader Sunil Kedar's Old VIDEO Goes Viral

Sunil Kedar | File

Nagpur: With the Maharashtra assembly elections around the corner, the political leaders are campaigning in full zest and several leaders are verbally attacking the opponents. Amid the heated political atmosphere in the state, an old video of Congress leader Sunil Kedar has gone viral on the internet where he is seen threatening the people of his constituency. "If I see BJP flag outside your house, you will not be spared. You will be heated up," the former cabinet minister is heard saying.

Kedar had used threatening language in an event in Silewadi village in Saoner constituency in the Nagpur district, reports say. Kedar has been representing the Saoner assembly constituency since 2009.

The incident took place before the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls. The same video had also surfaced in December 2023.

Notably, Kedar has been disqualified from contesting elections for six years after his conviction in December 2023 in the multi-crore scam involving the Nagpur District Cooperative Bank. He has a strong hold in Nagpur rural politics and was the only Congress MLA to be elected in 2014 assembly polls when the BJP and Modi wave was at its peak.

Background Of The Video

As per a report in TV9, in September 2019, just prior to last assembly polls, Kedar was allegedly not invited to an in Silewadi village in Saoner. Then BJP district president Rajiv Potdar and Congress leader Sunil Kedar had war of words over it and workers of both parties clashed. It was after this incident, Kedar had used such language.

As per a TOI report, amid the conflict between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) over seat-sharing in Vidharbha region, Sunil Kedar had reached Matoshree to solve the deadlock for Ramtek assembly seat. Meanwhile his wife, Anuja has filed her nomination from Saoner assembly.

Notably, the Saoner constituency was not mentioned in the Congress' first list for Maharashtra assembly election released on Thursday evening.