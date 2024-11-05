 'Goat Will Be Slaughtered On Nov 20': FIR Against UBT's Sunil Raut For Objectionable Remark Against Shinde Sena's Female Candidate In Mumbai's Vikhroli
This is the second FIR filed against a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in Mumbai ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections. Last week, an FIR was filed against MP Arvind Sawant after a controversial remark against Shaina NC, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) candidate from Mumbadevi constituency

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
MLA Sunil Raut | ANI/File

Mumbai: With mere 15 days left for the Maharashra assembly elections, all the political parties have ramped up their campaign rallies. While addressing workers in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Vikhroli and brother of MP Sanjay Raut, Sunil Raut passed an objectionable statement, leading to and FIR against him. Raut allegedly called his female opponent, Suvarna Karaje 'goat' adding that 'the goat will be slaughtered on November 20'. Karanje is the candidate fielded by Shiv Sene-led by Eknath Shinde.

This is the second FIR filed in Mumbai against a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader ahead of the 2024 state elections. Last week, an FIR was filed against Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant after a controversial remark against Mumbaidevi constituency candidate Shaina NC from Shinde Sena.

Objectionable Remark Against Female Candidate

Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut brother and sitting MLA from Mumbai's Vikhroli constituency while addressing his workers referred Shinde Sena candidate Suvarna Karange (67) as 'goat'. The incident took place in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli East on October 27 and FIR was registered on November 4. The case was registered after Karanje filed a compaint.

As per the FIR registered at Vikhroli police station, while addressing the workers, Raut said in Hindi "Election jab chalu hua, tab mai bhi dekh raha tha, kaun mere saame khad hone wala hai, takkar bi vaisi honi chahiye na, lekin koi mere saamne aane ki himmatt hi nahi karraha tha, sab piche. Jab bakra banana hi tha, to bakri ko mere gale me dal di. Abhi 20 tarikh ko katenge bakri ko." (Since election was announced I was waiting who is fighting against me. The fight should be equivalant. But no one dared. When it was time to make someone 'bakra', a 'bakri' (goat) was fielded against me. Now on November 20, the goat will be slaughtered)

The police hve invoked Section 79, 351(2) and 356(2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against Sunil Raut.

Sunil Raut is the two-term MLA from Vikhroli. This elections he has contest from Shiv Sena's Suvarna Karanje and MNS' Vishwajeet Dholam.

Recent Incident

Sena UBT MP from Mumbai South, Arvind Sawant made a controversial remark against Shinde Sena candidate from Mumbaidevi by refered her as 'imported maal'. Shaina is the Mahayuti candidate fielded by Shiv Sena and is former BJP spokesperson. She has a strong MVA candidate from Mumbaidevi seat, multiple-term sitting MLA Congress' Amin Patel. Sawant was campaigning for Patel and while speaking with the media he passed the remark raising constroversy.

After Shaina's complaint, the Nagpada police filed an FIR against Sawant. Sawant in a press conference later apologised for his remark.

The voting for the 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

