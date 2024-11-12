Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Department Tightens Grip On Liquor Trade, Mandates CCTV Cameras At All Vending & Manufacturing Establishments In Thane

Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: As part of efforts to crack down on illegal distribution of freebies including alcohol, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the excise department has tightened its grip over the liquor trade by mandated all vending establishments and manufacturing units in Thane district to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

About The Rule

The CCTV cameras have to mainly focus on the delivery points and sale counters. Additionally, all liquor vending license holders have been directed to share a photo of their establishments closure to confirm adherence to stipulated closing timings. This apart from updating their establishments opening purchase and sales data on a daily basis before closure. The updates need to be uploaded on the official portal of the excise department by using individual login-ids assigned to each license holder.

All these steps are in accordance with guidelines laid down by the state election commission (SEC) to ensure that movement is regulated and controlled to thwart any attempts of providing liquor to influence voters.

“Any sudden spike in sale or closing stock at the end of the day will be audited and reported to the EC for further investigations. We are regularly monitoring the data. However, no such irregularities have been detected so far,” said an excise officer.

Resolution About Installation Of One AI Powered CCTV Camera

Notably, a couple of days before the model election code of conduct (MCC) came into force on 15, October, the state government issued a resolution mandating installation of at least one Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered CCTV camera to keep a check on underage youth buying liquor. Although the GR states that it was an experimental step which was apparently taken in the wake of the hit-and -run cases reported from Worli and Pune, the license holders were upset over the decision as the cost of each AI camera is pegged at more than Rs 4 lakh.

The AI-powered camera armed with machine learning (ML) system not only facilitates in determining and detecting underage buyers (below 21 years) but also track those with criminal antecedents. The officials monitoring the footage will receive a notification which can lead to strict action against the vendors/bar managements who will think twice before dispensing or allowing underage youth to consume liquor at their establishments.