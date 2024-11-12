 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Department Tightens Grip On Liquor Trade, Mandates CCTV Cameras At All Vending & Manufacturing Establishments In Thane
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Department Tightens Grip On Liquor Trade, Mandates CCTV Cameras At All Vending & Manufacturing Establishments In Thane

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Excise Department Tightens Grip On Liquor Trade, Mandates CCTV Cameras At All Vending & Manufacturing Establishments In Thane

Additionally, all liquor vending license holders have been directed to share a photo of their establishments closure to confirm adherence to stipulated closing timings. This apart from updating their establishments opening purchase and sales data on a daily basis before closure.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: As part of efforts to crack down on illegal distribution of freebies including alcohol, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the excise department has tightened its grip over the liquor trade by mandated all vending establishments and manufacturing units in Thane district to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

About The Rule

The CCTV cameras have to mainly focus on the delivery points and sale counters. Additionally, all liquor vending license holders have been directed to share a photo of their establishments closure to confirm adherence to stipulated closing timings. This apart from updating their establishments opening purchase and sales data on a daily basis before closure. The updates need to be uploaded on the official portal of the excise department by using individual login-ids assigned to each license holder.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Will Reach 175-180 Seats, Victory Will Be Ours,' Says...
article-image

All these steps are in accordance with guidelines laid down by the state election commission (SEC) to ensure that movement is regulated and controlled to thwart any attempts of providing liquor to influence voters. 

FPJ Shorts
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic Science
Study In Australia: University Of Tasmania Opens Admissions For Master Of Marine And Antarctic Science
Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In Seoul Apartment
Who Was South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim? All About Kim Soo-Hyun's K-Drama Co-Star Found Dead In Seoul Apartment
New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore
New Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Debuts in India with a Price Tag of Rs 1.95 Crore
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal In Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case; Seizes Fake Aadhaars And Passports
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Jharkhand, West Bengal In Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case; Seizes Fake Aadhaars And Passports

“Any sudden spike in sale or closing stock at the end of the day will be audited and reported to the EC for further investigations. We are regularly monitoring the data. However, no such irregularities have been detected so far,” said an excise officer.  

Resolution About Installation Of One AI Powered CCTV Camera

Notably, a couple of days before the model election code of conduct (MCC) came into force on 15, October, the state government issued a resolution mandating installation of at least one Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered CCTV camera to keep a check on underage youth buying liquor. Although the GR states that it was an experimental step which was apparently taken in the wake of the hit-and -run cases reported from Worli and Pune, the license holders were upset over the decision as the cost of each AI camera is pegged at more than Rs 4 lakh.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'We Won't Let Razakar Regime To Take Over,' DyCM Devendra Fadnavis
article-image

The AI-powered camera armed with machine learning (ML) system not only facilitates in determining and detecting underage buyers (below 21 years) but also track those with criminal antecedents. The officials monitoring the footage will receive a notification which can lead to strict action against the vendors/bar managements who will think twice before dispensing or allowing underage youth to consume liquor at their establishments. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Orders Attachment Of Bank & Demat Accounts Of Videocon Promoter Venugopal Dhoot & Electroparts...

SEBI Orders Attachment Of Bank & Demat Accounts Of Videocon Promoter Venugopal Dhoot & Electroparts...

MIDC Opens Land In Navi Mumbai For Residential Complexes, Sparking Controversy Ahead Of Assembly...

MIDC Opens Land In Navi Mumbai For Residential Complexes, Sparking Controversy Ahead Of Assembly...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Development Projects Would Come To Halt If Congress & Its Allies Are...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Development Projects Would Come To Halt If Congress & Its Allies Are...

'EC Shamelessly Delaying His Sabhas By Frisking': Aaditya Thackeray Strongly Defends Father Uddhav's...

'EC Shamelessly Delaying His Sabhas By Frisking': Aaditya Thackeray Strongly Defends Father Uddhav's...

FPJ Exclusive: CM Eknath Shinde Speaks On Cordial Coalition Dynamics, Modi Magic & Upcoming...

FPJ Exclusive: CM Eknath Shinde Speaks On Cordial Coalition Dynamics, Modi Magic & Upcoming...