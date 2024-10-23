Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dharashiv's Dy District Election Officer Shirish Yadav Goes Missing, Case For Unccounted Assets Filed

Maharashtra assembly elections | Representative Image

Dharashiv: With the elections a mere 28 days away and model code of conduct in effect, the deputy district election officer of Dharashiv (earlier Osmanabad) has gone missing. A case against the concerned officer, Shirish Yadav, for possessing uncounted assets was registered by the Anti-corruption Bureau in Pune on Friday, and since them the officer is absconding, reports say.

As reported by Loksatta, unaccounted assets worth Rs 1 crore and 38 lakh were found with Yadav and case was registered against him and his wife. After this incident, Deputy Collector of Land Acquisition Department, Uday Singh Bhosale, has been handed over the additional charge of elections, the report added.

Yadav, who also held the additional charge of Additional Collector of Dharashiv, has informed the office that he is on leave because of which the charge of Additional Collector has been handed over to another officer, the Loksatta report said.

The nomination filing for the assembly election 2024 candidates began from Tuesday, October 22. After the election commission of India on October 15 announced the polling schedule for Maharashtra, the model code of conduct for the ensuing election has come into effect. During the code of conduct, the district collector office staff works as officers on election duty.

The voting for the 288 assemblies for Maharashtra will be held in single phase on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.