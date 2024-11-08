Maharashtra Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Refers To Sharad Pawar As 'Owner Of Fake Narrative Factory'; Slams Opposition Over Claims About Industries Leaving State

Sharad Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis | X

Mumbai: In a scathing attack on Sharad Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis referred to the NCP leader as the "owner of a fake narrative factory" during an election rally in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Fadnavis accused Pawar and opposition leaders of spreading false information about industries leaving Maharashtra for Gujarat, attempting to tarnish the state's image. He made it clear that Maharashtra remains the top choice for investment, with 52% of the country's foreign investment flowing into the state.

Addressing a rally in support of Mahayuti candidate Shankar Jagtap, Fadnavis emphasized that Maharashtra is strong industrially and that the information being spread by the opposition is misleading. He stated, "Our government has made Maharashtra an ideal destination for investment." According to Fadnavis, reports suggesting a shift in the state's industrial landscape were false and intended solely to mislead the public.

Fadnavis Targets Supriya Sule

Fadnavis also targeted NCP MP Supriya Sule, calling her the "manager of the fake narrative factory." He accused Sule of spreading incorrect information about IT companies leaving Hinjewadi, a major IT hub in Pune. Fadnavis stressed that both Maharashtra’s industrial and IT sectors are strong, and any challenges faced were the result of the difficulties encountered during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He labeled Sule’s statements as incorrect and harmful to the state's progress.

Fadnavis also responded to criticism of Uddhav Thackeray’s "Ladki Behin Yojana" . He said that Thackeray’s approach, focused on opposition for the sake of it, was disconnected from the needs of ordinary people. Fadnavis clarified that the scheme would provide financial aid and educational opportunities to thousands of girls across Maharashtra.

Concluding his speech, Fadnavis reassured the audience about job creation under the BJP government. He announced an ambitious goal of generating employment opportunities for 10 lakh youths and promised to rejuvenate Maharashtra's economic stability. He urged voters to be cautious of the "fake narratives" being spread by the opposition and to trust in the state's economic progress.

Throughout the rally, Fadnavis highlighted BJP's transparency and development-oriented policies, portraying the opposition's tactics as a strategy to promote "fake narratives" and undermine the state’s growth.