Maharashtra Elections 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Sharad Pawar Of Triggering President's Rule In 2019

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a significant claim, stating that it was Sharad Pawar's letter that directly led to the imposition of President's Rule in the state in 2019. In an interview with a Marathi daily, Fadnavis made several important revelations regarding the political developments of that time.

After the 2019 state assembly elections, no party had secured a clear majority. Speaking about the situation, Fadnavis said, "The BJP did not have enough seats to form a government, which is why we were unable to establish one. Afterward, the Governor invited Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, to form a government, but they too lacked a majority. During this time, two leaders from the NCP met with me and expressed their desire to form a government with the BJP. A meeting was then held, which included me, Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, and Praful Patel. In that meeting, we decided to form a government."

Fadnavis Makes Shocking Revelation

Fadnavis went on to say, "It was clear that if a government was not formed before November 10, President's Rule would be imposed. It was decided in that meeting that President's Rule would be allowed to happen, and after that, we would form a government. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar would undertake a state tour and later announce the alliance between the NCP and BJP for a stable government. All of this was planned according to Pawar's suggestion."

Referring to the imposition of the President's Rule, Fadnavis explained, "The Governor invited the BJP, Shiv Sena, and later the NCP to form a government. However, the NCP had already decided not to form a government. It was Sharad Pawar's letter to the Governor that played a key role in bringing about President's Rule. That letter was typed in my office, and before signing it, Pawar suggested some changes. So, if Pawar claims that the imposition of President's Rule was not part of his plan, the truth is that it happened because of his letter."

Through these statements, Fadnavis has held Sharad Pawar responsible for the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra in 2019.