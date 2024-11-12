 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Development Projects Would Come To Halt If Congress & Its Allies Are Not Kept Out Of Power,' Says PM Modi At Chandrapur Rally
"The Aghadi (Congress- Uddhav Shiv Sena and NCP-SP) is capable of only putting a brake on developmental works,” said Modi, claiming that in the last 2.5 years, the BJP-led Mahayuti government had worked at a fast pace despite the hurdles created by the opposition MVA.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi flanked by NCP (Ajit) leader Praful Patel and Chimur BJP candidate Bunty Bangadiya on Tuesday at the massive election rally at Chimur in eastern Vidarbha | SUNNY SHENDE

Nagpur: Calling Maha Vikas Aghadi the biggest “khiladi’ of corruption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said if the Congress and its allies were not kept out of power in Maharashtra the development projects in the state would came to a halt. “The Congress has double PhD in stalling projects. If you want the fast development to continue, re-elect the Mahayuti candidate,” said Modi campaigning for the BJP candidates in eastern Vidarbha.

'BJP's Sankalp Patra Was A Pledge To Ensure Fast Development In The State,' Says PM Modi

Addressing a massive rally at Chimur in Chandrapur district, Modi stressed that the Sankalp Patra ( poll manifesto) of the BJP was a pledge to ensure fast development of the state. "The Aghadi (Congress- Uddhav Shiv Sena and NCP-SP) is capable of only putting a brake on developmental works,” said Modi, claiming that in the last 2.5 years, the BJP-led Mahayuti government had worked at a fast pace despite the hurdles created by the opposition MVA.

Large number of women were present at PM Narendra Modi's rally at Chimur on Tuesday indicating the response of Ladki Behin scheme of Mahayuti

Large number of women were present at PM Narendra Modi's rally at Chimur on Tuesday indicating the response of Ladki Behin scheme of Mahayuti | SUNNY SHENDE

“If Mahayuti comes back, it will be double engine government as the NDA at the Centre will provide it all help to ensure that people here live in peace and progress . I am working day and night so that you have better life,” said Modi amid applause. The very large number of women supporters cheered him when he mentioned the benefits of Ladki Behin welfare scheme.

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Dividing Tribals & Destroying Their Identity

The prime minister also accused the Congress of dividing tribals and destroying their identity by fuelling rivalry among different tribes. A Congress leader has already announced a plan during his foreign visit that he would end reservation for SC, ST and OBC, said Modi. He was obliquely referring to Rahul Gandhi’s statement during the US visit. The Congress has already dismissed the allegation as twisting of words by the BJP.

Modi said that the Naxalite violence would resurface in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli if the Congress and its allies came to power in the state. “For decades this area reeled under Naxal terror. But ever since the BJP came to power at the Centre, the Naxals have been put on leash. We have started large scale development in Gadchiroli to provide jobs to the youth,” said Modi adding that situation would be reversed by the MVA.

PM Modi Reiterates His Call Of "Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai"

Reiterating his call of “Ek hai toh safe hai, “ Modi said it was imperative for people to remain united to counter the Congress move of dividing castes and tribes. He said the state was seeing unprecedented growth in infrastructure, over 100 railways stations were being re-developed, new Vande Bharat train connections were provided while the foreign investment was highest in state under the Mahayuti. Modi also assured good price to soyabean and paddy growers for their crops. Countering the opposition allegation that investment was being diverted from state to Gujarat, he said far from it even backward areas like Gadchiroli was witnessing boom with big private investment in mining and industrial sectors.

