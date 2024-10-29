Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had Expressed Over Siding With CM Shinde After Sena Split (Videos)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MP Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had Expressed Over Siding With CM Shinde After Sena Split |

Mumbai: Srinivas Vanga, a current MLA from Palghar affiliated with Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, has been missing for over 13 hours after leaving home without notice. This comes amidst Vanga's disappointment over being denied a party ticket for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

The MLA, son of the late BJP MP Chintaman Vanga, won his seat in 2019 as a Shiv Sena candidate before the party split. He later supported Shinde’s faction during the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership, expecting to be re-nominated.

Ex-MP Rajendra Gavit Fielded From Palghar

However, the party announced its candidates over the weekend and selected former MP Rajendra Gavit to represent Palghar, leaving Vanga out. Upon learning of this decision, Vanga expressed regret over his alliance with Shinde, referring to it as a 'grave mistake.' In a heartfelt statement to reporters, he praised Uddhav Thackeray as a dev manus (God-like man), further reflecting his regret.

Vanga's family has since voiced concern over his well-being. They revealed that he has been struggling emotionally, withdrawing from communication and displaying signs of deep distress. His wife revealed that he just took a few clothes in a small bag and left the house. The Shiv Sena leader has made no contact with anyone since then.

'Vanga Hinted At Self-Harm,' Says Wife

He had reportedly stopped eating, openly weeping and even hinting at self-harm due to the disappointment. Chief Minister Shinde reportedly reached out to Vanga’s wife, assuring her that her husband might still be considered for a position in the Maharashtra legislative council.

The emotional weight of Vanga’s situation has gained widespread attention, with videos of his remarks and tearful moments circulating on social media and news channels, stirring public and political discussions.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.