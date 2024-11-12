Maharashtra Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Congress Of Dividing Voters With 'Vote Jihad', Criticises Uddhav Thackeray's Support

DCM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a public meeting | X

Mumbai: Former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress of inciting divisions among people based on caste and religion and introducing a 'vote jihad' tactic in the elections. He also targeted Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that he, too, supports this vote jihad. Fadnavis made these remarks during a rally at Sion Koliwada in support of his candidates, Tamil Selvan and Kalidas Kolambkar.

Alerting the people of 'vote jihad' of Congress, Fadnavis said, “To win the election, Congress has introduced a new system called vote jihad. People of a particular religion cast 96% of their votes for Congress, which leads to the defeat of Mahayuti candidates.” Fadnavis appealed to people to vote in large numbers to ensure the victory of the Mahayuti candidate.

🕕 6pm | 12-11-2024📍Sion Koliwada, Mumbai | संध्या. ६ वा. | १२-११-२०२४📍सायन कोळीवाडा, मुंबई.



🪷BJP Jahir Sabha for Sion Koliwada BJP candidate Captain R. Tamil Selvan at Sion Koliwada, Mumbai

🪷सायन कोळीवाडा भाजपा उमेदवार कॅप्टन आर. तमिल सेल्वन यांच्या प्रचारार्थ सायन…

“Congress wants to create enmity among people to win the election. They are dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. BJP is not against any particular religion or caste, but Congress is luring people on religious lines, claiming that BJP will not tolerate it," Fadnavis said. He also stated, "Ek hai to safe hai" (unity is safety).

Moreover, Fadnavis spoke about the various schemes announced by his government like 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' schemes. “Poor girls couldn't access education, but the government has made education free for girls. The 50% concession for women in ST bus travel has also received a positive response in the state, and the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme has become a game-changer in Maharashtra,” he added.

Apart from that, Fadnavis informed that his government was the first to initiate the redevelopment of buildings in the Sion Koliwada and Wadala areas. Many projects are being carried out through MHADA and self-redevelopment schemes.

He also assured 500 sq ft homes for the residents of BDD chawls. Additionally, he assured citizens that their water scarcity issues would be resolved.