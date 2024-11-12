 Maharashtra Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Congress Of Dividing Voters With 'Vote Jihad', Criticises Uddhav Thackeray's Support
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Congress Of Dividing Voters With 'Vote Jihad', Criticises Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Maharashtra Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Accuses Congress Of Dividing Voters With 'Vote Jihad', Criticises Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress of inciting divisions among people based on caste and religion and introducing a 'vote jihad' tactic in the elections. He also targeted Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that he, too, supports this vote jihad.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
DCM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a public meeting | X

Mumbai: Former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress of inciting divisions among people based on caste and religion and introducing a 'vote jihad' tactic in the elections. He also targeted Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that he, too, supports this vote jihad. Fadnavis made these remarks during a rally at Sion Koliwada in support of his candidates, Tamil Selvan and Kalidas Kolambkar.

Alerting the people of 'vote jihad' of Congress, Fadnavis said, “To win the election, Congress has introduced a new system called vote jihad. People of a particular religion cast 96% of their votes for Congress, which leads to the defeat of Mahayuti candidates.” Fadnavis appealed to people to vote in large numbers to ensure the victory of the Mahayuti candidate.

“Congress wants to create enmity among people to win the election. They are dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. BJP is not against any particular religion or caste, but Congress is luring people on religious lines, claiming that BJP will not tolerate it," Fadnavis said. He also stated, "Ek hai to safe hai" (unity is safety).

Moreover, Fadnavis spoke about the various schemes announced by his government like 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' schemes. “Poor girls couldn't access education, but the government has made education free for girls. The 50% concession for women in ST bus travel has also received a positive response in the state, and the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme has become a game-changer in Maharashtra,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan
Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival ‘Indradhanush’
Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival ‘Indradhanush’

Apart from that, Fadnavis informed that his government was the first to initiate the redevelopment of buildings in the Sion Koliwada and Wadala areas. Many projects are being carried out through MHADA and self-redevelopment schemes.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'We Won't Let Razakar Regime To Take Over,' DyCM Devendra Fadnavis
article-image

He also assured 500 sq ft homes for the residents of BDD chawls. Additionally, he assured citizens that their water scarcity issues would be resolved.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan

Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival...

Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival...

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden

Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure

Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure

Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And...

Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And...