Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dadar Vyapari Sangh Launches Awareness Campaign To Boost Voter Turnout, Offers Discounts To Voters

Mumbai: The Dadar Vyapari Sangh, an association of businesses in Dadar, has launched a campaign influencing customers to vote in huge numbers for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections by offering them discounts on various products.

The shops associated with the association have pasted posters outside their shops for voter awareness and requested the customers to make Maharashtra the most voting state.

While the election commission is preparing for the Maharashtra state assembly elections that are less than a week away, the election commission is also working at increasing the voter turnout from the last election. Maharashtra recorded 61.13% voter turnout in the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections, which fell down by two per cent from the 2014 elections.

Meanwhile, to increase awareness among voters and influence more people to practice their right to vote, the Dadar Vyapari Sangh has launched a special campaign to influence customers visiting the Dadar market. The businesses in Dadar market will also provide discounts to customers who have excercised their right to vote.

Dadar Vyapari Sangh encourages voter participation with discounts to boost Maharashtra Elections 2024 turnout | File Photo

Dadar Vyapari Sangh is known for being the first market association in Mumbai which had announced a complete shut down when the Covid-19 pandemic had struck, three days before the lockdown was announced. The association has now focused on increasing the voter turnout in the state and has launched a campaign to reach out to the customers visiting the market.

On Thursday, the association held a meeting to plan the campaign and since then Dadar market is filled with banners and flyers with motivational quotes targeting the voters to vote in the upcoming elections. One of the flyer also reads that the association aims at making Maharashtra the most voting state along with being on the top in GST and IT collections.

For three days starting from the polling day itself, the businesses associated with Dadar Vyapari Sangh will offer various discounts on various products. These include restaurants, grocery stores, garment stores and many more. The jewellers associated with the Sangh have also announced 15% discount on labour charges to customers who visit the stores after casting their votes.

Deepak Devrukhkar, secretary of Dadar Vyapari Sangh, said, “We could not decide a uniform discount across products as the profit margin is different for various products. Therefore, this year we have decided that every business owner will provide discount as they like and from next election, we will specially design a scheme for discounts.”