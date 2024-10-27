Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 3rd List Of 16 Candidates; Sachin Sawant Fielded From Andheri West

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: The Congress party on Saturday, released its third list of 16 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections that will be held on November 20.

The latest list brings the total number of candidates announced by the Congress party to 87.

Congress has fielded Rana Dalipkumar Sanada from Khamgaon seat, Hemant Nanda Chimote from Melghat, Manohar Tulshiram Poreti from Gadchiroli, Manikrao Thakare from Digras, Mohanrao Marotrao Ambade from Nanded South, Nivruttirao Kondiba Kamble from Deglur, Hanmantrao Venjkatrao Patil Betmogarekar from Mukhed, Ejaj Beg Ajij Beg from Malegaon Central, and Shirishkumar Vasantrao Kotwal from Chandvad.

The party has also fielded Lakibhau Bhika Jadhav from Iqatpuri, Dayanand Motiram Choraghe from Bhiwandi West, Sachin Sawant from Andheri West, Asif Zakaria from Vandre West, Kuldepp Dhiraj Appasaheb Kdam Patil from Tuljapur, Rajesh Bharat Latkar from Kolhapur North and Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil from Sangli.

On October 26, the Congress released its second list of 23 candidates for the assembly polls. Earlier, the party released its first list of 48 candidates on October 24.

MVA's Seat Sharing Formula

Earlier this week, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance revealed its seat-sharing arrangement for 255 constituencies, assigning 85 seats to each party. The remaining 23 seats in the state Assembly will be allocated based on their respective party candidate lists.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said that each alliance partner, namely Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) will be contesting 85 seats each.

As the polling date draws near, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have intensified their preparations.

The nomination process for the 288 seats in the assembly has started and the polling will happen on November 20 with the results to be declared on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena won 56 seats, and the Congress secured 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 63 and the Congress 42.

