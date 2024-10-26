 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats

Congress leader Sunil Kedar's wife, Anuja has been fielded from Savner. Other prominent constituencies included are: Yashwant Singh from Charkop, Vijay Patil from Vasai, Ganesh Yadav from Sion Koliwada, Kalu Bhadeliya from Kandivali East, Hemant Ogale from Shrirampur and others. Check the full list here

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Sunil Kedar's wife Anuja fielded from Savner after Sunil Kedar's disqualification |

Mumbai: The Congress party released its second list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Sunday. The list includes 23 candidates, with three candidates for Mumbai's Charkop, Sion Koliwada and Kandivali East seat.

Some of the prominent constituencies and names included in the Congress' second list are: Yashwant Singh from Charkop, Vijay Patil from Vasai, Ganesh Yadav from Sion Koliwada, Kalu Bhadeliya from Kandivali East, Hemant Ogale from Shrirampur and others.

Congress' second list

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'If I See BJP Flag Outside Your House, You Will Be Thrashed', Congress...
article-image

Congress leader Sunil Kedar's wife, Anuja has been fielded from Savner. Notably, the long-time sitting MLA from the constituency, Kedar was disqualified from contesting elections for six years after his conviction in multi-crore scam involving Nagpur District Cooperative Bank.

In the first list of Congress for the Maharashtra assembly polls, the party had announced 48 candidates, including senior party leaders like Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan, Vijay Waddetiwar and others.

FPJ Shorts
Can Using Public Toilet Seats Cause UTIs? Know Health Hazards Of Urinary Tract Infection And Tips To Prevent It
Can Using Public Toilet Seats Cause UTIs? Know Health Hazards Of Urinary Tract Infection And Tips To Prevent It
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats
Haryana Horror: 19-Yr-Old Pregnant Woman From Delhi's Nangloi Killed & Buried By Boyfriend In Rohtak Over Marriage Pressure
Haryana Horror: 19-Yr-Old Pregnant Woman From Delhi's Nangloi Killed & Buried By Boyfriend In Rohtak Over Marriage Pressure
'Get Out Of The F*****g Way': Tom Holland Pulls Girlfriend Zendaya Away As She Gets Mobbed By Paps In NYC (VIDEO)
'Get Out Of The F*****g Way': Tom Holland Pulls Girlfriend Zendaya Away As She Gets Mobbed By Paps In NYC (VIDEO)
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Manoeuvring Over Seat Allocation Leaves Mahayuti &...
article-image

Congress' first list was released on October 24. The MVA has announced that it has decided the formula of 85-85-85 for the seat-sharing for the 288 assemblies in Maharashtra.

The Congress party held an important meeting in Delhi on Saturday regarding the Maharashtra elections, where LoP Rahul Gandhi was also present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats

'Disadvantaged Communities Of Maharashtra Have Suffered Due To Mahayuti's Refusal To Conduct Caste...

'Disadvantaged Communities Of Maharashtra Have Suffered Due To Mahayuti's Refusal To Conduct Caste...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Manoeuvring Over Seat Allocation Leaves Mahayuti &...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Manoeuvring Over Seat Allocation Leaves Mahayuti &...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Over ₹100Cr Of Illegal Cash, Liquor, Drugs, Precious Metals Seized...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Over ₹100Cr Of Illegal Cash, Liquor, Drugs, Precious Metals Seized...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Nominates Ajay Choudhari For Sewri Seat,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Nominates Ajay Choudhari For Sewri Seat,...