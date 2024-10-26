Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats

Sunil Kedar's wife Anuja fielded from Savner after Sunil Kedar's disqualification |

Mumbai: The Congress party released its second list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Sunday. The list includes 23 candidates, with three candidates for Mumbai's Charkop, Sion Koliwada and Kandivali East seat.

Some of the prominent constituencies and names included in the Congress' second list are: Yashwant Singh from Charkop, Vijay Patil from Vasai, Ganesh Yadav from Sion Koliwada, Kalu Bhadeliya from Kandivali East, Hemant Ogale from Shrirampur and others.

Congress' second list

Congress leader Sunil Kedar's wife, Anuja has been fielded from Savner. Notably, the long-time sitting MLA from the constituency, Kedar was disqualified from contesting elections for six years after his conviction in multi-crore scam involving Nagpur District Cooperative Bank.

In the first list of Congress for the Maharashtra assembly polls, the party had announced 48 candidates, including senior party leaders like Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan, Vijay Waddetiwar and others.

Congress' first list was released on October 24. The MVA has announced that it has decided the formula of 85-85-85 for the seat-sharing for the 288 assemblies in Maharashtra.

The Congress party held an important meeting in Delhi on Saturday regarding the Maharashtra elections, where LoP Rahul Gandhi was also present.