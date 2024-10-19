Maharashtra Elections 2024: CM Shinde Struggling To Find Key Contender To Face Aaditya Thackeray In Worli

Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray (L), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (R) |

Mumbai: In the upcoming assembly elections, Worli is set to be one of the most talked-about constituencies in the state. Aaditya Thackeray, the first member of the Thackeray family to contest, won from this constituency in 2014. However, after the split in Shiv Sena, both the Shinde faction of the Sena and the BJP are expected to put up a strong fight against him in Worli. In 2019, the MNS did not field a candidate against Aaditya, but this time they are also considering candidates for the Worli seat. As a result, the Worli constituency is shaping up to be a high-voltage contest.

MNS, BJP Planning To Field Candidates

In Worli, MNS is considering Sandeep Deshpande as a potential candidate, while BJP’s Shaina NC is also being discussed. Some MNS workers had even requested Amit Thackeray to consider contesting from Worli. The election is expected to be a showdown between Thackeray and Shinde, though no strong contender from the Shinde faction has yet been named to challenge Aaditya Thackeray. As a result, BJP candidates are also being considered. According to sources, the Shinde faction had offered a ticket to a key leader from Thackeray’s party in Worli, but the leader refused to leave the Thackeray camp. This has made it difficult for Shinde to find a suitable candidate to oppose Aaditya Thackeray.

In 2014, Sunil Shinde from the Shiv Sena had won the Worli constituency. As it was considered a safe seat, Aaditya Thackeray contested from here in 2019, securing 89,248 votes. The Worli constituency is diverse, with large chawls as well as highrise towers, and includes the elite, middle-class, and a large working-class population. It covers areas like the racecourse, Arthur Road Jail, and the largest dhobi ghat in Mumbai. People from all parts of Maharashtra reside here, with a significant Gujarati population. The issue of the BDD chawls redevelopment has been a major topic of discussion. Finding a candidate who can appeal to this diverse voter base is crucial. Sources suggest that Eknath Shinde is reluctant to give this seat to the BJP, but there is speculation that if a strong Shinde Sena candidate isn’t found, the seat might go to the BJP.