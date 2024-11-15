Maharashtra Elections 2024: Breach Candy ALM Releases Manifesto Focusing On Coastal Road Impact, Parking, And Environmental Concerns

Breach Candy ALM unveils manifesto, addressing coastal road impact and local environmental issues | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Breach Candy ALM has released its manifesto and demanded their future representative to work towards mitigating the traffic and environmental impact of the coastal road. The manifesto also talks about issues like cleanliness, parking, encroachments and footpaths in the locality of Bhulabhai Desai Road.

The Breach Candy ALM, which represents the residents of Breach Candy locality, released their citizens’ manifesto on Friday to serve a declaration of a collective vision and action plan to improve cleanliness, optimise parking, remove encroachments and enhance the pavements in the neighbourhood.

The newly built Coastal Road became the top priority in the manifesto as it demanded their future elected representative to work for mitigating the impact of coastal road. It demanded an exit of coastal road at Nepean Sea Road to reduce traffic congestion created by the Amarsons Interchange location on Bhulabhai Desai Road.

It also talked about the environmental impact of coastal road and demanded creaton of a biodiverse urban forest in the designated green space of the coastal road. The residents claimed that it will provide a green lung to the neighbourhood and the city which will be first of its kind.

The manifesto also demanded regular community and municipal clean-up events to instil a sense of responsibility in the neighbourhood. It also demanded an awareness campaign on waste disposal and recycling practices while also ensuring adequate placement of recycling bins throughout the neighbourhood.

The residents have also brought up the parking issue faced by the locality since a long time and demanded a collaboration among local authorities to establish clear parking regulations that prioritize residential needs while also ensuring emergency access. It also demanded designated parking zones for residents with no parking in their buildings while also promoting public transport options and carpooling initiatives.

The manifesto focuses on removal of encroachments in the area asking the authorities to conduct a survey of public spaces to identify the encroachments and their impact on accessibility and aesthetics. It demanded that the legislator should coordinate with local authorities to enforce regulations and ensure timely removal of illegal structures.

The residents have also stressed upon pavement improvement with the demand of assessments of the existing pavements and create a prioritization plan for repairs and upgrades. It also added that the new pavement and sidewalk designs should comply with accessibility standards to provide smooth surfaces for all users while increasing greenery and beautification projects along the pavements.