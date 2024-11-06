 Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Expels 40 Members Across 37 Seats In Disciplinary Action Ahead Of Polling
The move by the BJP comes a day after the Election Commission’s deadline for the withdrawal of nominations on November 4.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
Flag Of BJP | File Pic

In a disciplinary action against party rebels, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled 40 of its workers and leaders from the party in 37 different Assembly constituencies.

Many BJP leaders, after being denied tickets for the upcoming assembly elections, filed nominations as independent candidates. Senior party leaders tried to convince the rebels to withdraw their nominations before the deadline. Consequently, many party rebels retracted their nominations.

However, some remained adamant and refused to withdraw their nominations.

Check the list here:

6-Dhule Rural: Shrikant Karle
13-Jalgaon City: Sopan Patil
13-Jalgaon City: Mayur Kapse, Ashwin Sonawane
28-Akot: Gajanan Mahale
34-Washim (SC): Nagesh Ghope
37-Badnera: Tushar Bhartiya
38-Amravati: Jagdish Gupta
42-Achalpur: Pramod Singh Gadrel
62-Sakoli: Somdat Karanjekar, Shankar Madavi
66-Amgaon (SC): Brijbhushan Pajare
71-Chandrapur (SC): Vasant Varjurkar
73-Bramhapuri: Raju Gaikwad
75-Warora: Atesham Ali
82-Umarkhed (SC): Avik Bhagat, Natwarlal Uttaval
86-Nanded North: Vaishali Milind Deshmukh. Milind Uttamrao Deshmukh

87-Nanded South: Dilip Vaiktarao Kandakurte

87-Nanded South: Sunil Sahebrao More

87-Nanded South: Sanjay Ghogre

100-Ghansawangi: Satish Jagnathrao Ghatge

101-Jalna: Ashok Pangarkar

111-Gangapur: Suresh Sonawane

112-Vaijapur: Eknath Jadhav

115-Malegaon Outer: Kunal Shivaji Suryawanshi

116-Baglan (SC): Akash Salunkhe, Jayshree Garud

132-Nalasopara: Harish Bhagat

134-Bhiwandi Rural (SC): Sneha Devendra Patil

138-Kalyan West: Varun Sadashiv Patil

154-Magathane: Gopal Javheri

158-Jogeshwari East: Dharmendra Gopinath Thackur

192-Alibaug: Dilip Vitthal Bhoir

221-Newasa: Balasaheb Murkute

248-Solapur City North: Shobha Banshetti

250-Akkalkot: Sunil Bandgar

226-Shrigonda: Suvarna Pachpute

270-Sawantwadi: Vishal Prabhakar Parab

BJP expelled 30 leaders on Tuesday for contesting as independents against the party’s official candidates on various seats in Jharkhand. The party shared this information in a statement. All rebel BJP leaders have been expelled from the party for six years. The statement said, “Thirty leaders have been expelled from the party for six years for filing nominations and contesting against authorized candidates, violating BJP’s policies.”

