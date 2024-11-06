Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Expels 40 Members Across 37 Seats In Disciplinary Action Ahead Of Polling

In a disciplinary action against party rebels, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday expelled 40 of its workers and leaders from the party in 37 different Assembly constituencies.
The move by the BJP comes a day after the Election Commission’s deadline for the withdrawal of nominations on November 4.
Many BJP leaders, after being denied tickets for the upcoming assembly elections, filed nominations as independent candidates. Senior party leaders tried to convince the rebels to withdraw their nominations before the deadline. Consequently, many party rebels retracted their nominations.
However, some remained adamant and refused to withdraw their nominations.
Check the list here:
6-Dhule Rural: Shrikant Karle
13-Jalgaon City: Sopan Patil
13-Jalgaon City: Mayur Kapse, Ashwin Sonawane
28-Akot: Gajanan Mahale
34-Washim (SC): Nagesh Ghope
37-Badnera: Tushar Bhartiya
38-Amravati: Jagdish Gupta
42-Achalpur: Pramod Singh Gadrel
62-Sakoli: Somdat Karanjekar, Shankar Madavi
66-Amgaon (SC): Brijbhushan Pajare
71-Chandrapur (SC): Vasant Varjurkar
73-Bramhapuri: Raju Gaikwad
75-Warora: Atesham Ali
82-Umarkhed (SC): Avik Bhagat, Natwarlal Uttaval
86-Nanded North: Vaishali Milind Deshmukh. Milind Uttamrao Deshmukh
87-Nanded South: Dilip Vaiktarao Kandakurte
87-Nanded South: Sunil Sahebrao More
87-Nanded South: Sanjay Ghogre
100-Ghansawangi: Satish Jagnathrao Ghatge
101-Jalna: Ashok Pangarkar
111-Gangapur: Suresh Sonawane
112-Vaijapur: Eknath Jadhav
115-Malegaon Outer: Kunal Shivaji Suryawanshi
116-Baglan (SC): Akash Salunkhe, Jayshree Garud
132-Nalasopara: Harish Bhagat
134-Bhiwandi Rural (SC): Sneha Devendra Patil
138-Kalyan West: Varun Sadashiv Patil
154-Magathane: Gopal Javheri
158-Jogeshwari East: Dharmendra Gopinath Thackur
192-Alibaug: Dilip Vitthal Bhoir
221-Newasa: Balasaheb Murkute
248-Solapur City North: Shobha Banshetti
250-Akkalkot: Sunil Bandgar
226-Shrigonda: Suvarna Pachpute
270-Sawantwadi: Vishal Prabhakar Parab
BJP expelled 30 leaders on Tuesday for contesting as independents against the party’s official candidates on various seats in Jharkhand. The party shared this information in a statement. All rebel BJP leaders have been expelled from the party for six years. The statement said, “Thirty leaders have been expelled from the party for six years for filing nominations and contesting against authorized candidates, violating BJP’s policies.”