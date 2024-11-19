Maharashtra Elections 2024: BEST To Deploy Over 20% Of Fleet For Poll Duties, Bus Services To Be Affected On November 19-20

BEST Buses | Representational image

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced that over 20 percent of its fleet will be deployed for election duties on 19th and 20th November, resulting in a significant reduction in bus services on both days.

With approximately 3,000 buses in its fleet, BEST caters to the daily transportation needs of around 35 lakh passengers. However, as per the announcement, around 657 buses will be engaged in the Vidhan Sabha election process, which will affect the frequency of regular bus services in the city.

Tweet Of The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport

In a statement posted on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), BEST urged Mumbaikars to plan their journeys in advance and expect delays or longer waiting times for buses on the 19th and 20th of November.

On 19th &20th November 2024 , the normal bus frequency will be affected as around 657 buses will be engaged in Vidhan Sabha Elections process. It is requested to plan your journey accordingly. #mumbai — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) November 18, 2024

"The normal bus frequency will be impacted as a large portion of the fleet will be committed to supporting the election process," the BEST notification read. "We request passengers to prepare accordingly for the change in services."

Passengers who rely on public transport are advised to explore alternative travel options or adjust their travel schedules to avoid inconvenience during the election period. BEST has also assured that essential services will continue with priority to election-related operations.

https://x.com/myBESTBus/status/1858551300893655498?t=ezRnk3bSFl46w7ckzUpXZA&s=08