Maharashtra Elections 2024: Archbishop Of Bombay Urges Everyone To Vote And Fulfill 'Sacred Duty'

Mumbai: Oswald Cardinal Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay, in his election message to members of the Roman Catholic Church in Mumbai, has urged every member of the community, every Catholic, and every Christian who can vote, to participate in the important democratic process.

In the message released on Friday, the archbishop, head of the five-lakh strong Mumbai unit of the church, said that voting in the elections to the Maharashtra state assembly on November 20 is the 'sacred duty' of every citizen. "It is an expression of our commitment to the values that shape our country. We vote for peace, progress, harmony, unity and care for the needy," Gracias said.

"The Catholic Church has always maintained a consistent stance: we neither endorse nor support any single political party. We ask that each person vote according to his/her conscience, guided by values that uplift and honour our democratic traditions."

The archbishop asked church members to confirm their inclusion in the voters’ list, and prepare to exercise their right to vote.

"We recall with respect the dreams of our nation’s founders and the ideals of our Constitution: Equality, Liberty, and Fraternity. We strive that these values remain at the heart of our democratic process and that people of all castes, creeds, and backgrounds live in harmony, free from hatred and violence. Only thus can our country make rapid progress.

At the moment we pray for our leaders, that the ethos of true patriotism enkindles a spirit of service within them. We commit ourselves to work unitedly for the progress."

Christians Irked Over Neglectance By Major Political Parties

Christian groups in Mumbai have been unhappy with the major political parties for ignoring the community during the allocation of seats in the assembly polls. Before the political parties had announced their candidates in Mumbai, Cardinal Gracias had written to the Congress party headquarters, recommending Janet D'Souza, former General Secretary of the All India Mahila Congress, and former vice-chairman of the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, as a candidate from Ghatkopar (West) or Kalina.

