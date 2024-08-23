Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh To Contest Against Devendra Fadnavis In Nagpur South-West Constituency? Here's What We Know

DCM Devendra Fadnavis And Anil Deshmukh |

Mumbai: Recent days have seen a fierce exchange of allegations between former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Deshmukh, who was released on bail in a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has accused Fadnavis of pressuring leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to frame him. Deshmukh claims that a third party, allegedly sent by Fadnavis, attempted to coerce him into implicating former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and four other former MVA ministers, under threat of arrest.

Deshmukh To Fight Fadnavis: Sources

Sources indicate that, in light of these allegations, Deshmukh might contest against Fadnavis in the upcoming state assembly elections from the Nagpur South-West constituency. Traditionally a stronghold of the Congress party, the constituency may see a shift as Congress leadership in Nagpur has reportedly promised to support NCP's candidate in exchange for Deshmukh's candidacy. Local Congress leader Praful Gudhe, who has been active in the constituency for the past 2-3 years, is eager to run against Fadnavis. An anonymous Congress worker mentioned that senior Congress leader and former Cabinet Minister Sunil Kedar, recently arrested in a bank fraud case and currently out on bail, is actively assisting Gudhe.

Deshmukh Family's Electoral Tussle With Fadnavis

Sources also suggest that Deshmukh is preparing to contest and is in discussions with high-level party leadership regarding the Nagpur South-West seat. He is considering vacating his traditional Katol seat for his son, Salil Deshmukh, who has been engaging with constituents and participating actively in party meetings. If Deshmukh does run against Fadnavis, he would be the third member of his family to challenge Fadnavis, following his brother Ranjit Deshmukh in 2004 and his son Ashish Deshmukh in the last state assembly elections. Ashish Deshmukh is currently with the BJP. According to BJP sources, Deshmukh's allegations against Fadnavis might be a strategic move to prepare for the upcoming elections.