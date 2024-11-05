 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar Will Be Kingmaker', Says Nawab Malik; NCP Continues To Defend Latter's Candidacy From Mumbai's Mankhurd
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar Will Be Kingmaker', Says Nawab Malik; NCP Continues To Defend Latter's Candidacy From Mumbai's Mankhurd

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar Will Be Kingmaker', Says Nawab Malik; NCP Continues To Defend Latter's Candidacy From Mumbai's Mankhurd

"The fight between Mahayuti and MVA for the Maharashtra assembly elections will not be easy. There will be a tough battle. However, I am sure Ajit Pawar will be a kingmaker and he will decide who will become the next chief minister," NCP candidate from Mumbai's Mankhurd said. He is contesting against Shiv Sena's Suresh Patil and SP's Abu Azmi.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar Will Be Kingmaker For Maharashtra Elections, Says Nawab Malik | File Images

Mumbai: November 4 was the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 and all eyes were on the rebels and cross-party candidates. For Mahayuti in Mumbai, it was to be seen if BJP's Gopal Shetty from Borivali and NCP's Nawab Malik from Mankhurd will withdraw their nominations. Amid tensions within Mahayuti, Shetty withdrew his nomination, but Malik not only refused to withdraw his nomination papers but the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction continues to defend him.

Notably, Malik has been fielded from Mumbai's Mankhurd-Shivajinagar by NCP despite BJP's opposition. Shiv Sena's Suresh Patil is Mahayuti's official candidate for the seat. BJP has clarified that it will not campaign for Nawab Malik, but will continue campaigning for his daughter Sana Malik, the Mahayuti candidate from Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar.

'Ajit Pawar Will Be Kingmaker'

On Tuesday, Malik stated that Ajit Pawar will be the kingmaker in the ensuing Maharashtra elections. Speaking with TV9 Marathi, Malik said, "I am not a Mahayuti candidate. I am people's candidate and people will election me. In Mankhurd in last elections, Shiv Sena got 28,000 votes. It is not possible for the Mahayuti candidate to win."

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Sanjay Verma? 1990-Batch IPS Officer Replacing Rashmi Shukla As New Maharashtra DGP
Who Is Sanjay Verma? 1990-Batch IPS Officer Replacing Rashmi Shukla As New Maharashtra DGP
'There's No Way That Kamala Harris Regime Would Allow X To Exist': Tesla Chief Elon Musk Raises Alarm On Joe Rogan Podcast
'There's No Way That Kamala Harris Regime Would Allow X To Exist': Tesla Chief Elon Musk Raises Alarm On Joe Rogan Podcast
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims
Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Missing In Mahayuti Campaign Posters
article-image

"The fight between Mahayuti and MVA for this election is not easy. Maharashtra will witness a thought battle. However, I am sure Ajit Pawar will be a kingmaker and he will decide who will become the next chief minister," Malik said answering the reporter's question.

NCP Continues To Defend Malik

BJP has been strongly opposing Nawab Malik's candidacy. Speaking with the media Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the NCP gave nomination papers to Malik three minutes before the deadline. The BJP has reiterated that they do not support Malik candidacy due to his links with Dawood. But they support his daughter Sana Malik's candidacy.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar Betrayed Country By Fielding 'Terrorist' Nawab Malik, Says...
article-image

The rift within Mahayuti has intensified as the NCP continues to defend Nawab Malik. On Tuesday, speaking with ANI, NCP senior leader Praful Patel said, "The allegations against him have not been proven yet. We need to think about it only after a verdict. Every party has people who have some or the other action taken against them. It is a different matter if someone feels otherwise. But we stand by our decision."

The voting for the 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Sanjay Verma? 1990-Batch IPS Officer Replacing Rashmi Shukla As New Maharashtra DGP

Who Is Sanjay Verma? 1990-Batch IPS Officer Replacing Rashmi Shukla As New Maharashtra DGP

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Kolhapur North Constituency To Poll Without MVA Candidate As...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Kolhapur North Constituency To Poll Without MVA Candidate As...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar Will Be Kingmaker', Says Nawab Malik; NCP Continues To...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ajit Pawar Will Be Kingmaker', Says Nawab Malik; NCP Continues To...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 4,426 Nomination Papers Of 3,259 Candidates Filed Till October...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 4,426 Nomination Papers Of 3,259 Candidates Filed Till October...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Ladki Bahin Yojna Will Be Expanded After Our Govt Comes To...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Ladki Bahin Yojna Will Be Expanded After Our Govt Comes To...