Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Ajit Pawar, BJP “Downsizes” Eknath Shinde On Election Posters Amid Leadership Speculation

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seems to have been “downsized” by the Bharatiya Janata Party as its posters for the Assembly elections feature only a passport-sized photo of Shinde, although the party claims they are contesting the election under his leadership.

Previously, some posters had gone viral for Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's photo being missing from them. Now, with such a small image of the sitting chief minister, there is growing speculation about what message the BJP intends to convey.

The Congress argues that the BJP is trying to keep Shinde in line. Congress President Nana Patole said that while BJP claims Shinde will stay as chief minister, the real face of the party is Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Patole added that while the party banners include symbols of all three parties, only Modi and Fadnavis are highlighted, with Shinde barely visible.