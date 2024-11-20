Maharashtra Elections 2024: 3 Congress Workers Booked For Disrupting Public Meeting Of NUC Candidate Shanul Saiyyad In Malvani

Congress workers booked for disrupting Shanul Saiyyad’s public meeting in Malvani, Malad West | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Malvani police have booked three Congress workers for allegedly obstructing the public meeting of Shanul Saiyyad, the National Ulema Council party's candidate from Malad west. In his complaint, the 43-year-old said that the trio, including Nadeem Shaikh along with his two unidentified associates, climbed on the stage, threatened him and attempted to disrupt the event.

According to the FIR, Saiyyad, a resident of Malvani and a contractor by profession, had organised the public meeting near the fish market, gate no 6, in Malvani between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on November 17. During the event, Shaikh came near the stage and interrupted Saiyyad’s speech, asking him not to discuss the Babri Masjid issue.

Upon Saiyyad's confrontation, the trio climbed on the stage and told him to focus on development plans instead, said the FIR. He rebuked them, saying that the Election Commission would take action if his speech flouted rules, it added. Shaikh then allegedly threatened Saiyyad, saying, “Ham bhi dekh lenge or (we will see to it).” The police eventually intervened and brought Shaikh down from the stage, after which the meeting was concluded.

Based on Saiyyad's complaint, a case was filed against the trio under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act on November 18. The Congress has re-nominated its sitting MLA, Aslam Shaikh, from Malad West.