 Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge
Most pollsters have predicted that the Eknath Shinde-led MahaYuti will form the government in the state, however, Electoral Edge has predicted a convincing victory for the MVA.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge |

Mumbai: As the voting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 ends, the pollsters are predicting the winners in the close battle between Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti allaince. Most pollsters have predicted that the Eknath Shinde-led MahaYuti will form the government in the state, however, Electoral Edge has predicted a convincing victory for the MVA.

Electoral Edge has predicted that MVA will get 155 seats in the state and will easily clear the majority mark which is 145 seats. The pollster has also predicted that MahaYuti will be able to get 119 seats, while others will manage to clinch 14 seats.

The exit poll has also predicted the party-wise seats which is likely to be won by the alliance.

Electoral Edge predicted:

BJP - 78 Seats

Congress - 60

NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction - 46

Shiv Sena (UBT) - 44 Seats

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction - 26

NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction - 14

Others - 20

Exit Poll Results

Exit Poll Results | X | Electoral Edge

Exit Poll Results

As per the exit polls, region-wise split of seats won by the parties shows that the MVA is getting a major chunk of seats in Western Maharashtra.

article-image

Region wise EXIT-POLL for the Maharashtra Assembly Polls-2024:

Vidarbha consists of 62 seats out of which, MVA is likely to get 37, MahaYuti to get 20 and Others to get 5 seats.

Marathwada consists of 46 seats out of which MVA is likely to get 26, MahaYuti to get 19 and Others to get 1 seat.

North Maharashtra consists of 35 seats out of which MVA is likely to get 14 seats, MahaYuti to get 20 and Others to get 1 seat.

Mumbai consists of 36 seats out of which MVA is likely to get 22, MahaYuti to get 14 seats.

MMR-Konkan consists of 39 seats out of which MVA is likely to get 15 seats, MahaYuti to get 18 and others to get 6 seats.

Western Maharashtra consists of 70 seats out of which MVA is likely to get 41 seats, MahaYuti to get 28, while Others to get 1 seat.

