Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti's Victory Sparks Power Struggle For State Chief Minister's Post

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: The thumping win of the Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra's state assembly polls has triggered intense speculation over the next chief minister. While incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is lobbying hard to retain his position, the BIP seems poised to wrest control with its heavyweight, Devendra Fadnavis, as a front-runner.

Shinde, who steered the Shiv Sena faction to an electoral sweep, claims his initiatives, especially the Ladli Behan scheme (Marathi version of Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behina scheme), propelled Mahayuti to victory. His camp argues that replacing him could undermine the coalition’s stability, especially with crucial civic elections looming.

Eknath Shinde's Supporters On His Visible Role During The Campaign

Shinde’s supporters point to his visible role during the campaign as justification for his continuity. However, within the BJP, Fadnavis's track record as a proven administrator and political strategist remains a compelling factor: He is credited with consolidating the alliance and navigating turbulent political waters since the coalition’s formation.

Many in the BJP view him as the natural choice for the chief ministerial post, given his broad appeal and ability to manage Maharashtra's complex political landscape. The BJP's central leadership, however, holds the ultimate key. In past instances, such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the party has surprised many by appointing lesser-known faces. This unpredictability leaves state leaders cautious in openly staking claims.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Unknown Public Stance

Complicating the equation is Home Minister Amit Shah’s unknown public stance. During a pre-election press briefing in Mumbai, Shah deflected questions about the CMs post, stating that the coalition partners would decide collectively after the results. Insiders reveal that Shinde had pushed to be named the CM face during these discussions, a demand BJP tactfully ignored.

A Challenge

For BJP, the challenge lies in persuading Shinde to step aside gracefully. Two scenarios are being considered: one, elevating a BJP leader as CM while retaining Shinde as deputy CM; or two, allowing Shinde to continue until civic elections conclude. The latter option might serve as a strategic buffer to placate Shiv Sena cadres and manage the fallout of contentious issues like the Maratha reservation, which is under judicial scrutiny.

Adding intrigue to the mix are whispers of alternative candidates. BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde, an OBC-Maratha leader, has emerged as a dark horse, despite controversies linking him to alleged cash stashes in a Virar hotel. Tawde's appointment could signal the BJP’s intent to expand its caste-based appeal in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Name Lingers In The Air

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s name also lingers in the air, though his selection would mark a radical gamble. A senior BJP leader remarked cryptically, “Our party thrives on unexpected decisions. The central leadership may surprise us again.”

With the BJP’s top brass keeping their cards close to the chest, Maharashtra remains on edge. For now, Shinde and Fadnavis both represent two sides of a power struggle that encapsulates the larger battle for supremacy between allies. As the BJP deliberates its next move, the Mahayuti’s delicate equilibrium hangs in the balance.