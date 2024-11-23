Maharashtra Election Results 2024: CM Eknath Shinde’s Ladki Bahin Scheme, Leadership Drive Maha Yuti To Landslide Victory; VIDEO

CM Eknath Shinde | X

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scored a jaw-dropping electoral victory. But the person who contributed majorly to this massive success is not even a member of the BJP. He is chief minister Eknath Shinde (60).

It was Shinde's masterstroke in the form of the Ladki Bahin scheme which played a crucial role in the victory of the ruling Maha Yuti. In fact, Shinde borrowed the idea from the then Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan who floated the Ladki Behena scheme.

He realised the political potential of this cash-transfer scheme for women voters who number 47 million in the state. Shinde became the face of the scheme which he implemented extensively throughout Maharashtra. It is said that he defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) with DBT, direct benefit transfer through the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Shinde also provided mature leadership to the Maha Yuti coalition. From being an autorickshaw driver of Thane to the CM's bungalow Varsha in Malabar Hill it has been a long journey for him. But he never lost touch with ordinary people.

Some years ago, two of his three children Dipesh (11) and Shubada (8) were drowned in a boat tragedy. For several months he went into deep depression. It was his late mentor Anand Dighe, the Shiv Sena strongman of Thane, who pulled him out of the depression by giving him important organisational responsibilities.

Shinde took a calculated risk when he decided to raise the banner of revolt against Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022. In the past, those who dissented were summarily done away with in the Sena. In fact, Shinde's political guru Anand Dighe was accused of murdering Shridahar Khopkar, a municipal corporator of Thane for cross voting in an election.

Shinde nevertheless took a huge chance by walking out of the Sena with 36 MLAs. He shrewdly exploited the growing anti-Uddhav sentiment in the party and gathered a sufficient number of MLAs to pull down the MVA government led by Uddhav in close coordination with Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP. Had the coup failed, that would have been the end of Shinde's career.

For over two years Shinde led the Maha Yuti in a fine balancing act. He recognised that his continuance in office was dependent on the BJP and did not give it any opportunity to complain. He also handled Ajit Pawar successfully despite the fact that the NCP leader is quite a difficult person to deal with.

Now the crucial question being asked in political circles is whether Shinde will be retained as the CM or replaced with Fadnavis or someone else from the BJP. Shinde avoided replying to a question on this issue. But indications that he would be rewarded sufficiently for his Herculean efforts to make a success of the Maha Yuti. Indications are that his son Dr Shrikant, who is an M.P., will be given an important post the new government.