Maharashtra: Election Commission Of India Allows Sena UBT To Accept Donations

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday offered a major relief to Shiv Sena (UBT), allowing the party to accept public donations.

This is a major relief to the party in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The party had knocked on the doors of the ECI with a request to issue an order that will facilitate donations and voluntary contributions from the public.

A delegation of the party, led by senior leader and ex-minister Subhash Desai, held a meeting with the commission in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to the details available, the ECI has authorised the party to accept donations / contributions offered by individuals or corporate houses registered as companies other than government entities.

Accept any amount of contribution voluntarily offered to it by any person or company other than a government company in compliance under Section 29 B and Section 29 C of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which governs the contribution to all political parties, the ECI order said.

It entails special exemption under Section 13 A of the IT Act in which any income of a political party which is chargeable under the head ‘Income from house property’ or ‘Income from other sources’ or ‘Capital gains’ or any income by way of voluntary contributions received by a political party from any person shall not be included in the total income of the previous year of such political party, the ECI said.

The order comes as a huge relief to the Thackeray-led party as it was not allowed to accept any donations, contributions owing to the split in June 2022 and the subsequent litigation.

A few days back, a similar exemption was given to the NCP (SP). Both the Shiv Sena and the NCP witnessed revolt by its legislators and MPs in 2022 and 2023, respectively. But the Lok Sabha elections have offered a major relief to both the parties, who are constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

