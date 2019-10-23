Maharashtra Election: 5 names to look out for on poll results day

New Delhi: With less than 24 hours for the EVM strongrooms to open and vote counting to begin, here is a list of the key candidates to watch out for in the Maharashtra Assembly election.

1. Devendra Fadnavis (Nagpur South West): He is the Chief Ministerial candidate, a posterboy of RSS and close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi - all the traits you need to taste success in BJP. Fadnavis, who is contesting from Nagpur South West, is tipped to win handsome like in 2014. Recently, in a rally in Maharashtra, he stressed on the nature of one-sided fight saying, "The wrestler is ready, but no one to fight".

2. Aditya Thackeray (Worli): The first Thackeray to fight an election, Balasaheb's grandson is definitely a person to watch out for. The Sena wants to make him the Deputy CM face in Fadnavis government, which depends on the share of seats the two alliance partners can garner. Interestingly, moving from Sena's age old "Marathi First" outlook, Thackeray Junior reached out to different sections - Gujarati, Urdu-speaking communities in his constituency in Worli.

3. Ajit Pawar (Baramati): Once known to be in the shadow of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar is fighting from Pawar stronghold Baramati. BJP's Gopichand Padalkar is fighting from the same constituency but defeating a Pawar in Baramati is as tough as defeating a Gandhi in Rae Bareli. He has been the focus of media for ED row but remained defiant all throughout the campaign.

4. Prithviraj Chavan (Karad South): The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra who is fighting from Karad South is definitely a key person to look out for. The Congress leader is however tipped to lose, according to News18-IPSOS exit poll. Prithviraj Chavan was challenged by BJP's Atulbaba Suresh Bhosale.

5. Ashok Chavan (Bhokar): Another former Chief Minister of the state and Congress leader is fighting from Bhokar constituency. During his rule, he has been mired in scandals. Now years later, even in 2019 Assembly election, his prospects aren't too glossy with News18-IPSOS exit poll predicting a loss for him.