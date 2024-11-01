Maharashtra Election 2024: BJP Balancing Two Seats In Mahim

(L to R) Amit Thackeray and MLA Sada Sarvankar | FPJ

The Mahim assembly constituency is all set to witness a battle of sorts that has the potential to define the contours of Mahayuti post-elections. With the BJP professing a soft corner for Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, the equations have turned topsy-turvy with the official nominee.

MLA Sada Sarvankar of the Shiv Sena, refusing to back off Talking to media persons, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that the party is looking for ways to resolve the prickly situation. "We are trying to find out away to support Raj Thackeray in the Mahim Assembly, We are hopeful that some solution will present itself.”

The stand taken by the BIP suggests that while Sada Sarvankar is the officially backing MLA Sada Sarvankar of the Shiv Sena, and Amit Thackeray of MNS, is the unofficial candidate of the Mahayuti, Amit Thackeray has become the unofficial candidate of the alliance. Raj Thackeray, too , has offered political bait, a quid pro quo for support to his son.

He has said the MNS and the BIFP wotlld come together after the polls, and the next chief minister will be from the BIR, Referring to Raj Thackeray asa friend, Fadnavis said since he (Raj) has fielded his candidates separately, there was no question of an alliance with the MNS.

But he didn't rule out the possibility of working in tandem in a few constituencies. Fadnavis recalled that MNS had given BJP unconditional support during the Lok Sabha elections. But even as conciliatory noises are being made, Sena MLA Sadanand Sarvankar has made it clear he will not withdraw from the fray. “There is no question of my withdrawing from the race,” Sarvankar told agencies. Amid the tussle, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said Raj Thackeray is rooting for the ruling BJP as he is worried about his son Amit's electoral fortunes. One can understand the frame of mind of a person whose son is contesting an election. Someone who once said the BJP should be driven out of Maharashtra and Amit Shah and Narendra Modi should not be allowed to enter the state is now singing paeans of the BJP, Raut told reporters here.