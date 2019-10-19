Swag alert: Watch Asaduddin Owaisi show off his epic dance skills to 'Miya Bhai'

The Maharashtra Assembly Polling day has come closer and political leaders are pulling all the strings possible to garner as many votes as possible. In a similar attempt, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, party president Asaduddin Owaisi, was seen shaking a leg in front of his rally crowd right after the rally.

Apart from being a great orator, Owaisi has proved that he's got swag on the dance floor as well. A video of him dancing has reached the internet and is now being found on all platforms.