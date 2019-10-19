Swag alert: Watch Asaduddin Owaisi show off his epic dance skills to 'Miya Bhai'

The Maharashtra Assembly Polling day has come closer and political leaders are pulling all the strings possible to garner as many votes as possible. In a similar attempt, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, party president Asaduddin Owaisi, was seen shaking a leg in front of his rally crowd right after the rally.
Apart from being a great orator, Owaisi has proved that he's got swag on the dance floor as well. A video of him dancing has reached the internet and is now being found on all platforms.
The viral video shows, Owaisi dancing on the stairs after listening to the song of 'Miya Bhai'. The incident took place in Maharashtra's poll-bound Aurangabad on Thursday night, where Owaisi started dancing after addressing a political rally.
However, this is not the first time political leaders hang on to some kind of entertainment to appeal to their potential voters. Not long ago, Bollywood actor and Gurdaspur Lok Sabha parliamentarian, Sunny Deol asked the people of Haryana to exercise their right to vote in his classic Bollywood way. He used his well-known movie dialogue “tareek pe tareek” and told the people of Haryana to remember the date of polls and exercise their democratic right in favour of BJP.
