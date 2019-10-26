Shiv Sena flexes muscle as two independents join party

Shiv Sena gets the support of 2 independent MLAs day after the election results came out.

After meeting Uddhav Thackeray, two winning independents are extending their support to Shiv Sena.

Ashish Jaiswal won the Independence from Ramtek constituency in Nagpur, and Narendra Bhondekar won the Bhandara constituency as an independent.

Both legislators said that they fought as independent candidates, but are with the Shiv Sena.

After the results of the assembly elections, CM Fadnavis claimed that 15 independents were with us.