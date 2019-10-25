Not all party hoppers had good luck, 16 out of 31 candidates that shifted parties defeated

Party changers had a bitter taste this election season, 16 out of the 31 candidates who jumped parties before the election faced loss.

The list of defeated candidates includes seven sitting legislators and former ministers Jaidutta Kshirsagar, Harshavardhan Patil, Dilip Sopal, Vaibhav Pichad, Nirmala Gavit, Anil Gote, Pandurang Barora, Bhausaheb Kamble and Vilas Tare. All of these candidates had shifted over to the ruling side in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

Not all who bargained their loyalty lost, 12 other sitting legislators, who had also jumped parties, including former Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Gopaldas Aggarwal, Kalidas Kolambkar, Bharat Bhalke, Jaykumar Gore, Kanshiram Pawara, Nitesh Rane, Abdul Sattar, Shivendraraje Bhosle, Bhaskar Jadhav and Namita Mundada, have been re-elected.

Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, former opposition leader in the state and now a Housing Minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government won the Shirdi seat by over 57,000 votes.

Abdul Sattar, previously a close aide to Ahok Chavan, won his home-ground Sillod for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. Sattar contested for Siv Sena, he jumped parties right before elections and managed to improve the vote margin from 2014. Sattar had won 13,921 votes in 2014 and this year, he received 23,000 votes.

Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendent Udayanraje Bhosle, the one who had walked the opposite direction of the crowd and abandoned the BJP, lost the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll whereas, his cousin Shivendra Raje Bhosale, a sitting MLA who had quit the NCP to join the BJP, won convincingly from the Satara-Jawali Assembly seat.

For the second time in a row, former Congress minister Harshavardhan Patil who crossed over to BJP lost the Indapur seat to NCP’s Dattatray Bharne. Although, Bharne did witness a major reduction in margin from 2014.