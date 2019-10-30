NGO study finds average assets of new Maharashtra MLAs jump 107% from 2014

A study conducted by an NGO named Association for Democratic Rights (ADR) has found that the new members of the Legislative Assembly are way wealthier than the average Maharashtrian. In its survey which covered 285 elected MLAs, the NGO said that the average assets of the surveyees was Rs 22.42 crores. This is a huge rise from their earlier survey in 2014 which surveyed 288 MLAs and revealed that the average assets then were to the tune of Rs 10.87 crore. So, the new MLAs are richer by their 2014 counterparts by 107%.

From the 285 MLAs that were surveyed, 105 belonged to the BJP, 55 to the Shiv Sena, 53 from the NCP and 44 from the Congress. They were having average assets of 27.47 crore, 13.74 crore, 15.02 crore and 24.46 crore respectively.

Overall, CPI(M)’s Palghar MLA Vinod Nikole has the least assets worth just Rs 51,082. He is followed by BJP’s Ram Satpute with Rs 10 lakh and AIMIM’s Shah Faruk Anwar at Rs 29 lakh.

93 percent of all surveyed MLAs were worth more than Rs 1 crore, with the percentage of crorepati MLAs being the highest in the Congress followed by the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP with 96, 95, 93 and 89 per cent respectively.