Mahim's Abdul Aziz Memon says his vote was already cast when his went to vote in Maha Election 2019

An elderly who had set out to exercise his right to vote on the 21st of October was shocked to be informed that his vote had already been cast. A 60-year-old furniture dealer, Abdul Aziz Memon was informed by the authorities at his local polling booth that he can not cast his vote as it had already been done.

"I had gone to RC Mahim School's booth number 50 to vote, but the officials there told me that the vote for number 1186 i.e. me, had already been cast," said Abdul Aziz Memon, a resident of Mahim.

"I was shocked and inquired with the officials as to who had voted for me. They then made me stand at the side for about half-an-hour and then went and got one of their seniors to address the issue. He said there must have been some confusion as the photographs on the voter ID cards are not clear. I told them that my photo was clearly visible and that I should be allowed to vote." However, he had to walk away from the booth without voting.

In the Mahim constituency, politicians had to step out and be on the street to encourage voters to vote as the voter turnout had been immensely low until afternoon. The assembly where the fight is between Shiv Sena and MNS, both were rallying around the Shivaji Park area to get voters to the polling booth. Sena corporator Vishakha Raut was seen riding a two-wheeler appealing Sena workers to bring as many voters to the booths as possible.